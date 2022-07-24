The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Coronavirus
Assuta Health
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration with
Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>

Nearly 6% of kids reported long-COVID symptoms 90 days after infection

Children who had multiple COVID-19 symptoms were also found to be at higher risk for long-COVID.

By ARIELLA ROITMAN
Published: JULY 24, 2022 14:13
Children receive their dose of Covid-19 vaccine, at a Clallit vaccine center in Jerusalem on December 21, 2021. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Children receive their dose of Covid-19 vaccine, at a Clallit vaccine center in Jerusalem on December 21, 2021.
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

Nearly 6% of children infected with COVID-19 reported long-COVID symptoms 90 days after infection, found a peer-reviewed study published Friday in the medical journal JAMA network.

“We found that in some children, illness with COVID-19 is associated with reporting symptoms after 3 months,” said Principal Investigator Stephen Freedman.
According to the study, long-COVID symptoms were found among 9.8% of children that had been hospitalized and 4.6% of children discharged from the emergency department.

“Our findings can inform public health policy decisions regarding COVID-19 mitigation strategies for children and screening approaches for long-COVID among those with severe infections.”

Study researcher Todd Florin

Earlier reports suggested that 25% to 58% of children experienced symptoms months after their illness, according to the study, although reported rates of long-COVID continue to be substantially higher in adults. 

According to the study, “although post-COVID conditions (PCCs) have been described primarily in adults, concern regarding PCCs in children has been growing."

A child receives the COVID-19 vaccine at a temporary Maccabi healthcare center in Rehovot on Monday. (credit: YOSSI ALONI/FLASH90)A child receives the COVID-19 vaccine at a temporary Maccabi healthcare center in Rehovot on Monday. (credit: YOSSI ALONI/FLASH90)
Multiple symptoms increase long-COVID chances

The study also found that children with multiple COVID-19 symptoms upon hospitalization were connected to later suffering from long-COVID. 

“Our finding that children who had multiple COVID-19 symptoms initially were at were at higher risk for long-COVID is consistent with studies in adults,” said co-principal investigator Todd Florin, Doctor of Medicine in clinical epidemiology from Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago and Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine.

Among the most common COVID-19 symptoms in children are fatigue, weakness, cough, difficulty breathing, or shortness of breath. 

The study suggests that more research is needed regarding long-term symptoms following COVID-19 infection.

“There are no known therapies for long-COVID in children and more research is needed in this area,” explained Florin. 

Nathan Kupperman, Co-Principal Investigator from the University of California, Davis, expressed the significance that the study can have on further research regarding pediatric COVID-19. 

“Our findings can inform public health policy decisions regarding COVID-19 mitigation strategies for children and screening approaches for long-COVID among those with severe infections,” he stated. 

The investigation was conducted in eight countries and surveyed 8,642 children infected with COVID-19, 1,884 of which completed a 90-day follow-up examination period.

The study was presented at the Annual Meeting of the Pediatric Academic Society in April 2022 and the Meeting of the World Health Organization on June 15, 2021, and was funded primarily by the UC Davis School of Medicine and the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center. 


Tags Coronavirus research COVID-19 symptoms Assuta Health
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Body of man who fell into sinkhole under pool found by rescue teams

Sinkhole under a pool in Karmei Yosef, July 21, 2022.
2

Couple indicted for raping daughter to profit from pregnancy

Illustrative image of an arrest.
3

Ritual bath used by elites on eve of Second Temple destruction uncovered

The Mikveh Complex and the Remains of Herodian Construction, Looking West
4

Nikki Haley hints at 2024 presidential run at Christian Zionist rally

THEN-US ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley speaks during a meeting of the United Nations Security Council in 2018.
5

'Ben Shapiro, you've spun your last dreidel' - armed activist in video

Conservative political commentator, writer and lawyer Ben Shapiro speaks at the 2018 Politicon in Los Angeles, California on October 21, 2018. The two day event covers all things political with dozens of high profile political figures.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by