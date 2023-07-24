The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Coronavirus

Study narrows down long COVID to just 12 symptoms

Although long COVID still remains a mystery, researchers have narrowed down its range of symptoms to help make diagnoses easier.

By WALLA! HEALTH
Published: JULY 24, 2023 18:44
SARS-CoV-2, the novel coronavirus behind COVID-19 (Illustrative). (photo credit: fusion medical animation/unsplash)
SARS-CoV-2, the novel coronavirus behind COVID-19 (Illustrative).
(photo credit: fusion medical animation/unsplash)

After years of trying to diagnose exactly what long COVID is, recent research has narrowed it down to just a handful of symptoms. Whereas previously there were over 200 symptoms thought to be linked to long COVID, there is now a clearly defined list of the 12 most common and consistent ones.

Ever since the coronavirus first became a global health crisis, reports of chronic and long-term effects post-infection have become more widespread. These symptoms include "brain fog," fatigue, and a loss of smell. The severity of these symptoms would vary from somewhat mild to severe and debilitating. 

The only criteria for diagnosing long COVID were persistent symptoms, recurrence, or new symptoms that appeared 30 days or more post-infection.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has said that there are over 200 different symptoms linked to long COVID. But now, a collaboration of American researchers managed to look at the patient data of nearly 10,000 people, 8,646 of them previously infected with COVID and 1,118 of them without. From there, they analyzed each person and made a list of the most reported systems, scoring each one based on how closely they related to COVID-19.

The results of this study, published in the journal JAMA, highlighted 12 of the most common symptoms associated with long COVID. 

SARS-CoV-2, the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 (illustrative). (credit: PIXABAY) SARS-CoV-2, the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 (illustrative). (credit: PIXABAY)

Long COVID symptoms: What's at the top of the list?

At the top of the list with the highest possible score is a loss of smell or taste, a defining symptom of COVID due to the disease's ability to affect nerve cells. Coming in second is post-exertional malaise, meaning feeling fatigued after physical or mental activity. Chronic coughing comes in third.

However, there is a large gap between the second and third symptoms, indicating that the first two are far more common and more likely to be long COVID.

The full list is as follows:

  • Loss of smell or taste
  • Post-exertional malaise
  • Chronic cough
  • Brain fog
  • Thirst
  • Heart palpitations
  • Chest pain
  • Tiredness
  • Lack of sex drive
  • Dizziness
  • Digestive system problems
  • Tremors


Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Humans' ancestors, dogs, bats may have coexisted with dinosaurs – study

Life reconstruction of Brontosaurus excelsus, a type of diplodocid sauropod dinosaur (Illustrative).
2

An 'eternal life' pill may be closer than ever thanks to new research

Hydractinia symbiolongicarpus
3

Netanyahu suffered from more than dehydration - neurologist

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu holds a press conference at the Ministry of Defense in Tel Aviv on April 10, 2023.
4

New Russian warship with hypersonic missiles joins Black Sea fleet - report

The Russian corvette Aleksin fires missiles during a parade marking Navy Day in Baltiysk in the Kaliningrad region, Russia July 31, 2022 (Illustrative).
5

The Jewish story behind ‘Oppenheimer,’ explained

The mushroom cloud of the first test of a hydrogen bomb, "Ivy Mike", as photographed on Enewetak, an atoll in the Pacific Ocean, in 1952, by a member of the United States Air Force's Lookout Mountain.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by