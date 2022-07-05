The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Coronavirus
Assuta Health
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration with
Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>

Possible cause of long COVID ‘brain fog’ revealed - study

In the course of their research, scientists found that the neurological effects of long-COVID were strikingly similar to Alzheimer's and Parkinson's.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 5, 2022 05:42
A healthy brain compared to a brain suffering from Alzheimer's Disease (photo credit: National Institutes of Health)
A healthy brain compared to a brain suffering from Alzheimer's Disease
(photo credit: National Institutes of Health)

Researchers in Australia may have determined the cause of the neurological effects of long-COVID.

COVID-19 is a respiratory disease whose symptoms typically persist for no more than two weeks. 

However, it has been two and a half years since the initial outbreak of the pandemic in late 2019, and scientists are beginning to concretize the possible lasting or latent effects of the disease. These include neurological symptoms thought to be caused by the virus infecting the central nervous system.

The recent peer-reviewed study published in Nature was conducted by a team of researchers from Swinburne University of Technology, La Trobe University and Luxembourg University.

Bad news and good news

Study results show elevated blood flow and improved oxygenation in the brain of patients suffering from cognitive impairment (credit: Aging/Uri Ashery) Study results show elevated blood flow and improved oxygenation in the brain of patients suffering from cognitive impairment (credit: Aging/Uri Ashery)

In the course of their research, scientists found that the neurological effects of long-COVID were strikingly similar to neurodegenerative diseases caused by cytotoxic aggregates on the brain. This is to say, they witnessed buildup of protein fragments from the SARS-CoV-2 virus which formed clumps in the brain similar to those found in patients with Alzheimer's or Parkinson's.

"If further studies are able to prove that the formation of these amyloids is causing long-COVID then anti-amyloid drugs developed to treat Alzheimer’s might be used to treat some of the neurological symptoms of long-COVID."

Dr. Mirren Charnley

The study also showed that the clumps, in addition to being problematic by the fact of their mere existence on the brain, are highly toxic to brain cells. 

However, this grim prognosis may actually be a compass to point in the direction of a treatment plan.

Dr. Mirren Charnley, a postdoctoral researcher at Swinburne explained that “if further studies are able to prove that the formation of these amyloids is causing long-COVID then anti-amyloid drugs developed to treat Alzheimer’s might be used to treat some of the neurological symptoms of long-COVID."



Tags Alzheimer Parkinson Brain damage Coronavirus COVID-19 Assuta Health
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Top white nationalist: ‘Jews stood in the way’ of ending Roe v. Wade

Supporters of the America First ideology and U.S. President Donald Trump cheer on Nick Fuentes, a leader of the America First movement and a white nationalist, as he makes his way through the crowd for a speech during the "Stop the Steal" and "Million MAGA March" protests, November 14, 2020.
2

Was the fourth dose of Pfizer's COVID vaccine effective? -study

Vials containing the corona vaccine and a syringe are displayed in front of an Israeli flag.
3

US test of new hypersonic missile fails amid China, Russia pressure

US Air Force conducts latest hypersonic weapon flight test
4

Protein-heavy diet linked to healthier eating choices - study

Fish on a bed of vegetables
5

The four horsemen of the apocalypse - opinion

RUSSIAN PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin arrives at the opening ceremony of the Beijing Olympics, in February.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by