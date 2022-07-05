Possible cause of long COVID ‘brain fog’ revealed - study

Researchers in Australia may have determined the cause of the neurological effects of long-COVID.

COVID-19 is a respiratory disease whose symptoms typically persist for no more than two weeks.

However, it has been two and a half years since the initial outbreak of the pandemic in late 2019, and scientists are beginning to concretize the possible lasting or latent effects of the disease. These include neurological symptoms thought to be caused by the virus infecting the central nervous system.

var _isHostNameDev_body1 = window.location.hostname == "devdesktopcore.jpost.com";var _isHostNameStg_body1 = window.location.hostname == "stgdesktopcore.jpost.com";if(_isHostNameDev_body1 || _isHostNameStg_body1){console.log("Body1. HostName isDev or isStg");if(catID == 2){cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });}}else{console.log("Body1. Production");cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b'}).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });}

console.log("BODY. CatId is:"+catID);var _isHostNameDev_body2 = window.location.hostname == "devdesktopcore.jpost.com";var _isHostNameStg_body2 = window.location.hostname == "stgdesktopcore.jpost.com";if(_isHostNameDev_body2 || _isHostNameStg_body2){console.log("Body2. HostName isDev or isStg");if(catID == 69){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}else if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }}else{console.log("Body2. Production");if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }}

The recent peer-reviewed study published in Nature was conducted by a team of researchers from Swinburne University of Technology, La Trobe University and Luxembourg University.

Bad news and good news

Study results show elevated blood flow and improved oxygenation in the brain of patients suffering from cognitive impairment (credit: Aging/Uri Ashery)

In the course of their research, scientists found that the neurological effects of long-COVID were strikingly similar to neurodegenerative diseases caused by cytotoxic aggregates on the brain. This is to say, they witnessed buildup of protein fragments from the SARS-CoV-2 virus which formed clumps in the brain similar to those found in patients with Alzheimer's or Parkinson's.

"If further studies are able to prove that the formation of these amyloids is causing long-COVID then anti-amyloid drugs developed to treat Alzheimer’s might be used to treat some of the neurological symptoms of long-COVID." Dr. Mirren Charnley

The study also showed that the clumps, in addition to being problematic by the fact of their mere existence on the brain, are highly toxic to brain cells.

However, this grim prognosis may actually be a compass to point in the direction of a treatment plan.

Dr. Mirren Charnley, a postdoctoral researcher at Swinburne explained that “if further studies are able to prove that the formation of these amyloids is causing long-COVID then anti-amyloid drugs developed to treat Alzheimer’s might be used to treat some of the neurological symptoms of long-COVID."