The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
50 Influencers Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Coronavirus

Can COVID cause blindness?

Recently, a coronavirus patient was temporarily blinded in one eye. Why did this happen?

By Walla!  
SEPTEMBER 14, 2021 07:16
Eye (photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Eye
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)

Unfortunately, we have seen countless severe and less severe side effects that occur from coronavirus, yet this is the first case reported of a patient experiencing temporary blindness. This man attracted the attention of scientists who are researching the effects of COVID-19. 

If you thought you already knew all of this virus’s side effects, this story will surprise you. 
Here’s the case of an American man who lost vision in his right eye for two days. His story could provide further insight into how coronavirus disrupts the immune system in ways that cause the body to attack itself.
The 70-year-old patient, whose name wasn’t released, had a runny nose and then tested positive for the virus. Three weeks later he arrived at the hospital with a number of the virus’s symptoms. In a report released by a team of doctors from Columbia University, they wrote that the man had recovered from all the symptoms, except for one headache that came a week later. 
Shortly afterwards, his vision in his right eye began to deteriorate, until he was able to detect only wide movements. Also, any movement in this eye caused intense pain. This case story has been published in JAMA Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery. 
Cases of temporary vision loss due to SARS-CoV-2 infection are uncommon, yet aren’t rare, with several cases suggesting a connection between the virus and short-term blindness. The place where this case stands out is in the combination of symptoms, including severe headaches and discomfort in the eye itself.
A CT scan quickly revealed the source of the patient's pain: the sinuses on the right side of his face were severely inflamed. 
The swelling in this case was so severe that it caused the bone to spontaneously erode and required an emergency procedure to remove as much inflamed material from each sinus cavity as possible. At first, the surgery seemed to work, but the pain quickly returned and the patient’s vision didn’t improve.
Lab cultures showed the presence of the bacteria streptococcus constellatus, which is considered to be part of the body's natural flora and is usually found in the oral cavity. In severe cases, this bacteria can cause abscesses and inflammation of the heart. Further investigation has shown the prevalence of an active type of a white blood cell, one that usually produces a small and uncommon antibody called IgG4 at a rapid rate. Unlike other antibodies, this antibody is able to replicate itself in its entirety.
This antibody is known to cause its own problems through IgG4-(RD), an autoimmune condition that can affect almost any part of the body, which incorporates various diseases and can mimic diffuse vasculitis, infectious diseases or tumors. With a diagnosis of IgG4-related rhinitis, the patient received steroids and quickly returned to good health and recovered his vision. Within three weeks he fully recovered.
We have seen that SARS-CoV-2 is a tricky, tough virus when it comes to interfering with our immune response. However, even given an earlier medical study suggesting the same potential link between IgG4-RD to COVID-19, it’s too early to draw solid conclusions about a link between these two diseases.


Tags Eyes Coronavirus COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

US pressure on Palestinian Jerusalem consulate is a step back - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Adam Milstein

1,000 reasons why not to fight antisemitism

 By ADAM MILSTEIN
Douglas Bloomfield

Should Kevin McCarthy be Speaker of the House? - opinion

 By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
Ruthie Blum

Dangerous liaisons - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Three women shaking up Israeli politics: Shaked, Shasha-Biton, Zandberg

 By LIAT COLLINS
Most Read
1

Are the Taliban descendants of Israel?

TALIBAN FORCES patrol in front of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 2
2

Does this enzyme raise the chance of COVID-related death?

Illustrative image of an enzyme
3

NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

Perseverance
4

Global Jewish population numbers 15.2 million

A kippah demonstration in front of a synagogue in Berlin
5

The Jerusalem Post 50 Most Influential Jews of 2021

50 Most Influential Jews of 2021

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by