Israeli anti-vaxx leader dies of COVID-19

Hai Shaulian, a well-known activist against coronavirus vaccines , died on Monday morning at Wolfson Medical Center in Holon due to the coronavirus. Shaulian called on his followers on social media not to get vaccinated against the virus under the headline: "There is no epidemic - the vaccine is unnecessary and dangerous."

Shaulian uploaded a video to social media from the time he was hospitalized. He said that "I am connected to an oxygen machine without which I suffocate. If I remove it and walk three meters - I faint. I cough hard and feel a lot of suffocation."

Later in the video, Shaulian complained about the treatment he received at the police station where he was arrested, saying that the policemen put their legs on his neck, and even claimed that "the Jerusalem police tried to poison me. I have never felt this way in my life. All week I struggled as if nothing had happened, but today I could no longer breathe and went to the HMO and from there I was evacuated to Wolfson Medical Center. If something happens to me - know that it's an assassination attempt."

SHAARE ZEDEK hospital team members in the coronavirus ward. (credit: NATI SHOHAT/FLASH90)

At the Schneider Children's Medical Center in Petah Tikva, a 17-year-old boy who was not vaccinated against the virus is hospitalized in critical condition. He suffers from pims syndrome and is connected to a heart-lung machine. This syndrome from which he suffers is characterized as an inflammatory syndrome of post-coronavirus in children, and its signs are high fever, rash, abdominal pain, lack of appetite, general weakness, and decreased blood pressure. Although this syndrome is rare, it can be dangerous, similar to Kawasaki disease, which can lead to the formation of an aneurysm in the coronary arteries in the heart and even death.