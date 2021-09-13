The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
50 Influencers Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israeli anti-vaxx leader dies of COVID-19

An Israeli anti-vaxxer died due to the coronavirus on Monday, claiming police poisoned him.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 13, 2021 21:58
Vials with Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine labels are seen in this illustration picture taken March 19, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION/FILE PHOTO)
Vials with Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine labels are seen in this illustration picture taken March 19, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION/FILE PHOTO)
Hai Shaulian, a well-known activist against coronavirus vaccines, died on Monday morning at Wolfson Medical Center in Holon due to the coronavirus. Shaulian called on his followers on social media not to get vaccinated against the virus under the headline: "There is no epidemic - the vaccine is unnecessary and dangerous."
Shaulian uploaded a video to social media from the time he was hospitalized. He said that "I am connected to an oxygen machine without which I suffocate. If I remove it and walk three meters - I faint. I cough hard and feel a lot of suffocation."
Later in the video, Shaulian complained about the treatment he received at the police station where he was arrested, saying that the policemen put their legs on his neck, and even claimed that "the Jerusalem police tried to poison me. I have never felt this way in my life. All week I struggled as if nothing had happened, but today I could no longer breathe and went to the HMO and from there I was evacuated to Wolfson Medical Center. If something happens to me - know that it's an assassination attempt."
SHAARE ZEDEK hospital team members in the coronavirus ward. (credit: NATI SHOHAT/FLASH90)SHAARE ZEDEK hospital team members in the coronavirus ward. (credit: NATI SHOHAT/FLASH90)
At the Schneider Children's Medical Center in Petah Tikva, a 17-year-old boy who was not vaccinated against the virus is hospitalized in critical condition. He suffers from pims syndrome and is connected to a heart-lung machine. This syndrome from which he suffers is characterized as an inflammatory syndrome of post-coronavirus in children, and its signs are high fever, rash, abdominal pain, lack of appetite, general weakness, and decreased blood pressure. Although this syndrome is rare, it can be dangerous, similar to Kawasaki disease, which can lead to the formation of an aneurysm in the coronary arteries in the heart and even death.


Tags Coronavirus vaccine Anti-vaxxer
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

US pressure on Palestinian Jerusalem consulate is a step back - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Adam Milstein

1,000 reasons why not to fight antisemitism

 By ADAM MILSTEIN
Douglas Bloomfield

Should Kevin McCarthy be Speaker of the House? - opinion

 By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
Ruthie Blum

Dangerous liaisons - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Three women shaking up Israeli politics: Shaked, Shasha-Biton, Zandberg

 By LIAT COLLINS
Most Read
1

Are the Taliban descendants of Israel?

TALIBAN FORCES patrol in front of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 2
2

Does this enzyme raise the chance of COVID-related death?

Illustrative image of an enzyme
3

NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

Perseverance
4

Global Jewish population numbers 15.2 million

A kippah demonstration in front of a synagogue in Berlin
5

The Jerusalem Post 50 Most Influential Jews of 2021

50 Most Influential Jews of 2021

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by