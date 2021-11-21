The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Coronavirus in Israel: We are on the verge of a children's wave – Bennett

In light of the situation there will be no further lifting of restrictions, the prime minister also said.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN
Published: NOVEMBER 21, 2021 11:51

Updated: NOVEMBER 21, 2021 12:38
Israel appears to be on the verge of a coronavirus “children wave,” Prime Minister Naftali Bennett warned while opening the weekly cabinet meeting on Sunday, as the decrease in cases in the country in the past few days has stopped for the first time since September.
“In recent days we have been witnessing a serious wave of morbidity hitting across Europe, and we are also seeing a certain increase in the coefficient of infection here, in Israel,” Bennett said.
“Winter is beginning, and we are on the verge of what appears to be a wave of morbidity among children,” he noted. “Luckily, we kept the finger on the pulse even when the trend was positive, so we are prepared.”
Currently, Israel has 5,295 active cases. In the past month, about one-third of the new cases identified were children aged 0-9 and another 27% were registered in the cohort 10-19.
The prime minister said that after the shipment of vaccines for children aged 5-11 was delivered to Israel on Saturday, the drive to inoculate them will begin soon – on Tuesday according to a previous statement.
“Vaccines are safe and effective in keeping our children healthy,” he said. “As I said, my son David will be one of the first to get vaccinated, and this is what I expect all Israeli parents to do, certainly from the government ministers who have children or grandchildren of the relevant age.”
Speaking to Kan Reshet B, Head of Public Health Service Dr. Sharon Alroy-Preis said that she believed that the response among parents will be good, in spite of some surveys that suggest the opposite.
“It makes sense that some of the population is undecided and wants more data,” she said.
Government and health officials hope that the vaccination for the cohort 5-11 – about 1.23 million individuals in the country – will help prevent another increase in morbidity, as for the first time since September the numbers appear to be on the rise.
As of Sunday, the average number of new daily cases registered in the previous week had been 454, compared to 443 on the week before that.
On Saturday, 230 new virus carriers were identified, but with a much lower number of tests processed compared to weekdays – around 30,000 compared to 80,000.
On Friday for the first time in two months the coronavirus reproduction rate (R) climbed above 1, and as of Sunday it still stood at 1.02.
The R rate represents how many people each virus carrier has infected on average and it only mirrors the situation of about 10 days before.
When the R stands above 1, the disease is considered to be spreading because every case generates more than one case. When it is below 1, it is a sign that the number of cases is decreasing.
Commenting on the fact that morbidity in Israel has stopped decreasing, Alroy-Preis said that the country still has a significant number of people not vaccinated, who make up the vast majority of new cases as well as of patients in serious conditions.
Some 76% of cases identified last week were not vaccinated, in addition to another 12% who were inoculated but more than six months earlier.
As of Sunday, there were 131 serious patients, 101 of whom were not vaccinated, six were vaccinated earlier than six months and 14 were fully vaccinated.
Some 6.26 million Israelis have received at least one dose of the vaccine, 6.7 million at least two and 4.04 million have been boosted.
“In light of the current situation, no further easing up of restrictions is expected within Israel at this stage,” Bennett said during the meeting. “Israel is open and safe, and we will work to ensure that this continues.”


