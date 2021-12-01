The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Could Israel pass a COVID vaccine mandate? Likely yes, but will it?

From the legal standpoint, the country could impose inoculation against the coronavirus, but will authorities enforce it?

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN
Published: DECEMBER 1, 2021 20:11

Updated: DECEMBER 1, 2021 20:33
Medical staff receive their third COVID-19 vaccine shot at Meir Medical Center in Kefar Sava, August 13, 2021. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)
Medical staff receive their third COVID-19 vaccine shot at Meir Medical Center in Kefar Sava, August 13, 2021.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)
Could the Israeli authorities decide to make the coronavirus vaccine mandatory, as suggested by Coronavirus Commissioner Prof. Salman Zarka on Wednesday? Likely yes, at least from the legal point of view. However, whether the government will really want to pursue the path remains to be seen and it is likely going to be influenced by how the pandemic in the country evolves as well as by whether other countries decide to take this step.
While the Health Ministry recommends all Israeli citizens to receive several vaccines starting from when they are born, currently Israel does not have any vaccine mandate, including against diseases such as polio, measles or meningitis.
However, there are several reasons to believe that a vaccine mandate would be compatible with the country’s legal framework, as Hebrew University Rector Prof. Barak Medina, a law professor, noted.
“While it would definitely be unconstitutional to hold someone physically and force them to be inoculated, imposing a mandate and introducing fines or even harsher penalties would be legitimate,” he said.
There is a legal precedent for vaccine mandates in Israel.
Ben-Gurion Airport in wake of the new travel imposed in light of the COVID Omicron variant, November 28, 2021. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV) Ben-Gurion Airport in wake of the new travel imposed in light of the COVID Omicron variant, November 28, 2021. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
In 2009, the Social Security Law was reformed so that only parents who had their children inoculated according to the directions of the Health Ministry would receive child allowances – at the time around NIS 100 a month per child.
The decision was brought before the High Court of Justice by the Adalah Legal Center for Arab Minority Rights in Israel. The organization claimed that the law represented a violation of constitutional rights. However, the court upheld the reform stating that the constitutional rights to dignity and autonomy were not infringed.
The government decided to cancel the measure regardless of the decision of the court.
“It was a matter of proportionality,” Medina said. “The judges said it would not be acceptable to put someone in jail over the matter, but a financial burden was legitimate.”
Regarding the situation today, the scholar pointed out that since the pandemic began the high court has rejected almost all the appeals against COVID measures, including the requirement of presenting a Green Pass to access many venues and activities and for some sectors even to go to work.
“I do not think the court would strike down a vaccine mandate if the government passed one,” Medina said.
The question is: Will it?
Since Israel began its vaccination campaign, the topic has been raised several times.
In general, Israelis have responded to the call of getting inoculated very well, and if the country still has a significant number of citizens who have not gotten jabbed it is more due to the fact that a vast segment of its population is made up of children.
Out of a population of 9.3 million people, almost two million individuals are under the age of 12 – the cohort 5-11, about 1.23 million children - just became eligible for a vaccine last week.
Another 636,000 Israelis are between 12 and 15. Also in their case, the vaccine was approved only in June, compared to December 2020 for individuals over 16.
Currently, there are around 680,000 people over 12 who have not gotten any shot, and another 1.1 million who are eligible for the booster and have not received it.
While government and health officials never miss an opportunity to invite Israelis to get inoculated, the campaign is proceeding relatively slowly, with some 15,000 shots administered every day on weekdays – including boosters and first doses for young children – compared to the tens of thousands of shots which were given out every day at its peak.
At the same time though, the country is not in a situation of emergency – new cases are in the order of a few hundred a day, the number of serious patients stands at around 120. In its worst times, Israel had thousands of new infected and hundreds of serious patients.
In light of these trends, it is unlikely that the government would want to try out a move as controversial as a vaccine mandate.
Even by listening to his full interview on 103 FM Radio where he said that the measure should be considered, Zarka himself did not sound very persuaded, giving the impression to consider the idea a last resort.
Later on Wednesday, another senior public health official, Head of Public Health Services Dr. Sharon Alroy-Preis expressed skepticism over mandatory vaccines.
Of course, if the reality changed, the government might really decide to consider imposing a vaccine mandate, as it is happening in several European countries, including Germany and Austria, where the authorities are discussing the measure amid a spike in cases.
However, their vaccine hesitancy has proven to be stronger than in Israel, combined with a larger and older population.
In Israel, 92% of people over 60 have received at least one dose, leaving only about 110,000 individuals in the age group not protected. In Germany, 86% vaccination coverage at the national level for people older than 60 has so far left around 4 million individuals at risk of contracting the disease, many of whom concentrated in specific areas.
Contrary to what happened with the vaccine campaign, when it comes to vaccine mandate, Israel is unlikely to become the “laboratory” of the world.


Tags Coronavirus vaccine COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine pandemic Assuta Health
