COVID-19: Israel starts accepting antigen tests to enter the country

Beginning Friday, travelers will be able to undergo a rapid test 24 hours before take-off instead of a more cumbersome PCR test.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN
Published: NOVEMBER 25, 2021 12:37

Updated: NOVEMBER 25, 2021 12:54
Magen David worker take a COVID-19 rapid antigen test from Israelis, at a Magen David Adom testing center in Jerusalem, on September 26, 2021. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Magen David worker take a COVID-19 rapid antigen test from Israelis, at a Magen David Adom testing center in Jerusalem, on September 26, 2021.
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Israel will start to accept coronavirus antigen tests – also known as rapid tests – from inbound travelers beginning Friday, the Health Ministry announced on Thursday after the coronavirus cabinet approved the change.
According to current rules, all passengers traveling to the country are required to present a negative PCR test performed not more than 72 hours earlier in order to be allowed to board the plane. With the new outline, rapid tests are also going to be accepted, provided that they are done not earlier than 24 hours before takeoff. PCRs will continue to be accepted.
Antigen tests are considered less sensitive than PCRs but are also cheaper and more accessible. Antigen tests’ results are ready in minutes as opposed to hours or days.
The ministry clarified that the test needs to be performed in a professional framework – home antigen tests will not be accepted. In addition, the results will need to be in English.
All travelers arriving in Israel, citizens and foreign nationals alike, are still going to be required to undergo a PCR test at the airport upon landing.
In addition, the new development does not change the requirement in terms of vaccination status.
Regarding foreign nationals, only those who have been inoculated twice within the previous six months or vaccinated with a booster can travel to Israel, provided that they have not visited a red country in the previous two weeks (currently no country is considered red).
Individuals who have recovered and received one shot, or recovered within the past six months can also enter the country if they hold an electronic European Union digital recovery certificate – Israel and another dozen non-EU countries have joined a consortium for mutual recognition of such COVID documents.
Israeli citizens can always travel to Israel, but if they do not meet the same criteria need to quarantine for at least one week.
In addition, Israelis who are not considered protected against the virus are required to undergo a PCR test before leaving the country and in this case an antigen test will continue not to be accepted.


