Sheba doctor suspected of infection with COVID Omicron variant

A Sheba Medical Center physician who returned from a medical conference in London a few days ago and tested positive for coronavirus is suspected of carrying the Omicron variant, the hospital said.

The doctor’s PCR results are being genetically sequenced.

The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration with Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>

“The doctor is vaccinated with three doses of the coronavirus vaccine, his condition is mild and he is improving,” the hospital said, adding that he does not need any medical attention.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/jpost-tech/")!=-1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','616dd69d1b04080004ac2cc0'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1 || window.location.pathname.indexOf("/omg/") != -1 || window.location.pathname.indexOf("/food-recipes/") != -1 || window.location.pathname.indexOf("/science/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/health-and-wellness/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12246'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/breaking-news/") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}

All of the doctor's contacts have been alerted and are being tested.

If the doctor is found infected, this would be the third case of the variant in the country.

THE KNESSET building in Jerusalem holds one of the world’s smallest legislatures. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

New restrictions were decided upon late Saturday night by the coronavirus cabinet after a first case of the Omicron variant was detected in Israel. Since then, a second case has been verified and around 15 other cases are being evaluated.

However, on Monday, the Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice Committee rejected the approval of the release of returnees from red states from state-run isolation hotels after a negative PCR being only on condition of written consent to stay in their homes. The form is currently in its final stages of preparation, it was revealed at the meeting, and there is currently no government representative who can sign the form.

This means that if travelers are released from the hotel they will only need to verbally agree to enter home isolation.

The head of the committee, MK Gilad Kariv , said that the committee will reconvene as soon as the form is ready and plans to approve the use of a declaration form, which would take effect immediately.

Any other outstanding restrictions that the coronavirus committee had on the table were passed by the Knesset.

The variant was labeled as posing a “very high” global risk by the World Health Organization on Monday, although both WHO leaders and local health experts have urged the public not to panic. Variants are expected and the Omicron variant still requires further investigation to understand its potential impact.

Some 506 new cases of coronavirus were diagnosed in Israel on Sunday, the Health Ministry said Monday. There were 122 patients in serious condition, including 70 who were intubated.

The reproduction rate or “R” - representing the number of people a sick person infects - held at 1.06 on Monday, up only one-tenth of a point from the day before.