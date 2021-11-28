The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Coronavirus

Omicron variant: Israel’s new COVID travel rules made simple

The coronavirus cabinet passed a series of new measures. Here is everything you need to know:

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN
Published: NOVEMBER 28, 2021 05:08

Updated: NOVEMBER 28, 2021 05:30
View of coronavirus swab sampling booths at the Ben-Gurion International Airport on February 28, 2021. (photo credit: YOSSI ALONI/FLASH90)
View of coronavirus swab sampling booths at the Ben-Gurion International Airport on February 28, 2021.
(photo credit: YOSSI ALONI/FLASH90)
In an effort to respond swiftly to the discovery of the Omicron coronavirus variant that appears to be more transmissive than its predecessors, the coronavirus cabinet passed a series of new measures that are meant to be in effect for the next two weeks.
1 - There is a ban on 50 countries within the African continent. Israelis cannot travel to these countries without special permission. Doing so is subject to a fine of up to NIS 5,000.
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration withSamson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>
2 - No foreigner can enter Israel without special permission from the country’s Exceptions Committee.
3 - Israelis who are fully vaccinated or recovered according to the Health Ministry's definition and are not entering Israel from a banned country will be asked to perform a PCR test at the airport and then enter home isolation. Subject to a second negative PCR test on day three, they may be released from isolation. If they do not take the PCR test, they will be required to stay in isolation for a full week. 
4 - Unvaccinated Israelis will perform a PCR test upon landing in Israel, after which they will enter home isolation. Subject to a second negative PCR test on day seven, they will be able to be released from isolation. Those who do not perform a test on day seven, will need to stay in isolation for 14 days.
5 - Israelis who return from red countries will perform a PCR test at the airport and then be transferred to isolation in one of the country’s coronavirus hotels until a negative result is received. After that, they must complete seven days of isolation at home. They may leave isolation only when a second negative result is received.
6 - Individuals who leave isolation without taking a PCR test will be fined.
7 - The Home Front Command will continue to locate anyone who arrived in Israel from a red country in the last week and test them for the virus.
8 - The Shin Bet General Security Agency will re-launch its surveillance program for anyone who tests positive upon return to Israel from a banned African country to help find anyone with whom they were in contact and cut off the chains of infection.
9 - The Green Pass will be required for all events of 50 or more people - instead of 100 or more people as it was before.
10 - Hanukkah events will go on as planned under the Green Pass outline.
Diaspora Jews at Ben-Gurion Airport after making Aliyah to Israel. (credit: THE JEWISH AGENCY) Diaspora Jews at Ben-Gurion Airport after making Aliyah to Israel. (credit: THE JEWISH AGENCY)
All of the new rules are subject to the final approval of the larger cabinet and go into effect at midnight on Sunday.
The two-week timeframe is because by then it should be known if the Pfizer and other coronavirus vaccines work against the variant. It should also be better understood if the Omicron variant is truly more contagious and if it causes more serious disease.
Health officials are stressing that even if the vaccine proves less effective, it is more than likely to help ward off serious disease. As such, they are encouraging all citizens to get vaccinated.  
“We are at the beginning of a period that will require great vigilance,” the Health Ministry said in a statement. “It is important to maintain health and a routine by vaccinating all citizens over the age of five.”
The ministry also encouraged ventilating closed spaces and being stringent about wearing masks while gathering.


Tags travel Coronavirus COVID-19 Assuta Health Omicron
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel should ensure that politics don't get in way of Biden-Iran talks - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Mark Regev

Anti-Zionism, antisemitism does nothing to help Palestinians - opinion

 By MARK REGEV

My Word: Terrorism, Tehran, Hamas and Hanukkah hope

 By LIAT COLLINS
Amotz Asa-El

How can Hanukkah evict the darkness of the technological invasion?

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Ruthie Blum

Israel too afraid of US and coalition friction to strike Iran - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

'Plausible connection' between COVID-19 vaccine and period changes

A woman suffers stomach pains or cramps (Illustrative)
2

Skyscraper-sized asteroid coming towards Earth on Christmas Eve

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
3

How Israel built the world's most accurate military machine

Hamas missiles
4

One dead, four injured in terrorist attack in Jerusalem's Old City

Israeli security personnel carry a dead body down the steps leading to the Western Wall following a shooting incident in Jerusalem's Old City.
5

11-year-old finds ‘Holy Jerusalem’ silver coin likely minted in the Temple

The girl who found the coin, Liel Krutokop.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by