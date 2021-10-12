Vaccinated tourists from the US will be allowed to enter Israel with their own health declaration despite not having an electronic Green Pass, Head of Public Health Services Dr. Sharon Alroy-Preis said at the Jerusalem Post Conference on Tuesday.

“They are going to get in with their own declaration of vaccination,” she said in conversation with senior health analyst Maayan Hoffman. “Once they get in, they have to submit their vaccination status and their certificates. A percentage of them will be inspected.”

The visitors will be exempt from isolation provided that they meet the criteria of who is considered inoculated in Israel.

“If they have a fresh vaccine booster or less than six months have passed since their first vaccine they will be allowed to receive a green pass in Israel to go around – and if not, they need to be in isolation for seven days and then take another PCR test.”

A woman shows her green passport at the Khan theater in Jerusalem on February 23, 2021. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Last week, Health Ministry Director-General Prof. Nachman Ash said that the authorities intend to reopen the borders to foreign nationals who are fully vaccinated as early as November.

In order to prove their status, visitors would be required to present an electronic green pass, which is used in Israel as well as in several other countries, including the European Union members, but not in the US. Last month, Jerusalem joined the EU’s digital COVID certificate program, ensuring mutual recognition of the documents.

Alroy-Preis said that from a health perspective, it would be easier to just keep the skies closed but it is important to learn how to live alongside COVID – and that includes taking some risks.

She stressed that compared to what happened during the first waves, Israel now has some additional layers of protection in place, such as the PCR tests required of everyone before boarding a plane and after landing.