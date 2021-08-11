The Jerusalem Post 10th Annual Conference: The Future is Now

The world is experiencing significant changes. In the realms of business, finance, technology, health, science, travel, food security, religion, politics and diplomacy, the past year has inspired us to be more creative, inventive, imaginative.

The Jerusalem Post Group, the leading English-language media group, is planning its 10th Annual Conference, which is considered among the most influential in the international arena. The event is expected to be held on October 12, 2021 at the state-of-the-art Museum of Tolerance in Jerusalem.

About Our Annual Conference

At the Annual Conference, speakers and panelists will discuss the health, economic and security challenges plaguing Israel, and the growing gap between Israelis and Diaspora Jews. They will also celebrate the country’s innovation and successes, and tell the story of how Israel went from Start-up Nation to Vaccination Nation.

Because the conference will this year be wrapped together with our traditional Diplomatic Conference, we expect the audience to be composed of some 400 ambassadors, diplomats, ministers, parliamentarians, military attachés, entrepreneurs and thought-leaders.

Conference Goals

Strengthen Israel's public relations among diplomats residing in the country | Promote tolerance, encourage collaboration and celebrate democracy | Highlight Israel’s top companies and their innovations, building connections and opportunities for investment and collaboration

The conference itself will be broadcast on the Jerusalem Post website, Facebook and Twitter channels. It will also be broadcast and covered by our sister websites Maariv and Walla!.