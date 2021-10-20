IDF buys hundreds of Israeli-made remote COVID-19 testing devices

The IDF has purchased hundreds of remote Coronavirus testing devices made by Israeli start-up Tyto Care , the company announced Tuesday.

The purchases will allow for COVID-infected Israelis in light condition to be released from busy corona wards in hospitals to home hospitalization, reducing the overload of patients in Israeli hospitals.

The Tyto device, connected with an app that can be downloaded on both Android and IOS operating smartphones, allows people without any medical background or experience to carry out examinations of the heart, lungs, throat, ears, skin, abdomen, heart rate, and body temperature.

Over 150 hospitals and clinics all over the world, including Israel, the US, Europe and Africa, use Tyto Care's device to remotely treat thousands of patients.

Empty beds in the intensive care unit at the Coronavirus ward of Shaare Zedek hospital in Jerusalem on October 14, 2021. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

"We are proud to be a partner in the Israeli health system's national effort to combat COVID-19, " said Tyto Care CEO Dedi Gilad.

"We are grateful to the IDF and the Defense Ministry for the trust placed in Tyto's remote devices. With Tyto's help, the medical staff can closely monitor the patients' condition and provide a quick response if necessary," Gilad added.