Israel to alter COVID isolation rules for students amid Omicron

The government has decided to tighten the Green Class outline and increase testing of students participating in it over fears that the Omicron variant could spread throughout Israel.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz and Education Minister Yifat Shasha-Biton on Thursday evening decided that the Green Class model that allows students to continue learning in school when students in their classroom have tested positive for the virus will no longer apply when two students test positive at the same time.

This means that all students in the classroom will have to enter isolation.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/food-recipes/") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/jpost-tech/")!=-1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','616dd69d1b04080004ac2cc0'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") == -1 &&window.location.pathname.indexOf("/breaking-news/")==-1 ){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

This decision is because, they said, that 5% of all reported cases are from classrooms where two or more students were found to have the virus.

Classrooms where only one student is infected will still be able to operate according to the Green Class model.

Cabinet meeting led by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on October 17, 2021 (credit: ALEX KOLOMOISKY / POOL)

However, the model is also changing. Going forward, if a student tests positive for the virus, then his or her classmates will have to take an additional PCR test on day three.

Currently, students in the Green Class program test on day one and seven with a PCR test and then on the interim days with an antigen test.

Moreover, the Green Class model will also no longer apply in cases where a student is suspected of being infected specifically with the Omicron variant

If a school is not enrolled in the Green Class program, then only vaccinated students will be able to learn frontally when a classmate is diagnosed with COVID. Unvaccinated students will need to learn via distance learning.

The decision is not final, an announcement by the ministries said, but will be brought to the cabinet for approval on Sunday.