Coronavirus: Better safe than sorry, Bennett says about Omicron

Israel needs to continue to be careful about the new coronavirus Omicron variant, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said Sunday, as data showed that, over the previous week, the morbidity rate in the country stopped increasing

“We need to be humble, at the moment we do not know enough about this strain,” Bennett said while opening the cabinet meeting.

“We know with a high degree of certainty that it is highly contagious,” he also said, stressing that the government is constantly monitoring and reassessing the situation based on the available data.

“Some ask why we make things more difficult if the situation is good in Israel,” the prime minister noted. “The reason the situation is good in the country is that we acted fast and in a tight way. We know how to lift restrictions when needed and we know how to tighten them when needed. In the current uncertainty, this is exactly the right move. It's better to be careful at the beginning than to regret it later.”

According to the latest information released by the Health Ministry on Friday, there were seven cases of Omicron identified in Israel, three vaccinated individuals and four unvaccinated members of a family who had recently visited South Africa.

There were also 27 cases of people suspected of having been exposed to the variant who were waiting for the results of the genetic sequencing of their tests, eight of whom had recently traveled abroad. Only five of the 27 are fully vaccinated, while 22 are not.

Another 14 cases were under investigation, but those people are considered to have been at low risk of having contracted Omicron.

Among all the individuals either infected with the variant or likely infected with the variant, 23 were asymptomatic as of Friday – seven of them vaccinated and 16 not – and 11 presented symptoms (only one of them vaccinated).

Meanwhile, the morbidity in the country started to plateau after increasing for nearly three weeks.

In the week between November 28 and December 4, an average of 506 new cases were recorded every day. In the previous week, they were 509 and in the week before that 456.

For several days, the number of active cases in the country has remained stable at around 5,500. As of Sunday, they were 5,300. At the peak of the fourth wave in September, they were over 80,000.

On Saturday, the R rate dropped below 1 for the first time in over two weeks, but it got back to 1 on Sunday.

The R rate represents how many people each virus carrier can infect on average and it only mirrors the situation of about 10 days earlier.

When the R stands above 1, the disease is considered to be spreading because every case generates more than one case. When it is below 1, it is a sign that the number of cases is declining.

Also on Sunday, the number of serious patients in the country continued to decline and it stood at 110. A week earlier they were 127.