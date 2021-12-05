The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Better safe than sorry, Bennett says about Omicron

Data shows morbidity in Israel plateaued in the past week, but the Prime Minister said it is important to continue to be careful.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN
Published: DECEMBER 5, 2021 12:47

Updated: DECEMBER 5, 2021 12:53
Cabinet meeting, December 5, 2021. (photo credit: EMIL SALMAN/HAARETZ)
Cabinet meeting, December 5, 2021.
(photo credit: EMIL SALMAN/HAARETZ)
Israel needs to continue to be careful about the new coronavirus Omicron variant, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said Sunday, as data showed that, over the previous week, the morbidity rate in the country stopped increasing.
“We need to be humble, at the moment we do not know enough about this strain,” Bennett said while opening the cabinet meeting.
“We know with a high degree of certainty that it is highly contagious,” he also said, stressing that the government is constantly monitoring and reassessing the situation based on the available data.
“Some ask why we make things more difficult if the situation is good in Israel,” the prime minister noted. “The reason the situation is good in the country is that we acted fast and in a tight way. We know how to lift restrictions when needed and we know how to tighten them when needed. In the current uncertainty, this is exactly the right move. It's better to be careful at the beginning than to regret it later.”
According to the latest information released by the Health Ministry on Friday, there were seven cases of Omicron identified in Israel, three vaccinated individuals and four unvaccinated members of a family who had recently visited South Africa.
A nurse prepares a dose of the Soberana 02 vaccine during its clinical trials at a hospital amid concerns about the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Havana, Cuba, June 29, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/ALEXANDRE MENEGHINI/FILE PHOTO) A nurse prepares a dose of the Soberana 02 vaccine during its clinical trials at a hospital amid concerns about the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Havana, Cuba, June 29, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/ALEXANDRE MENEGHINI/FILE PHOTO)
There were also 27 cases of people suspected of having been exposed to the variant who were waiting for the results of the genetic sequencing of their tests, eight of whom had recently traveled abroad. Only five of the 27 are fully vaccinated, while 22 are not.
Another 14 cases were under investigation, but those people are considered to have been at low risk of having contracted Omicron.
Among all the individuals either infected with the variant or likely infected with the variant, 23 were asymptomatic as of Friday – seven of them vaccinated and 16 not – and 11 presented symptoms (only one of them vaccinated).
Meanwhile, the morbidity in the country started to plateau after increasing for nearly three weeks.
In the week between November 28 and December 4, an average of 506 new cases were recorded every day. In the previous week, they were 509 and in the week before that 456.
For several days, the number of active cases in the country has remained stable at around 5,500. As of Sunday, they were 5,300. At the peak of the fourth wave in September, they were over 80,000.
On Saturday, the R rate dropped below 1 for the first time in over two weeks, but it got back to 1 on Sunday.
The R rate represents how many people each virus carrier can infect on average and it only mirrors the situation of about 10 days earlier.
When the R stands above 1, the disease is considered to be spreading because every case generates more than one case. When it is below 1, it is a sign that the number of cases is declining.
Also on Sunday, the number of serious patients in the country continued to decline and it stood at 110. A week earlier they were 127.
Exactly 241 new virus carriers were identified on Saturday, a number much lower than on previous days – when the new daily cases stood at about 450 - as it usually happens since a much lower amount of tests is processed during the weekend.


Tags Naftali Bennett Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel COVID-19 Omicron
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Bennett family trip scandal erodes trust in leadership - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Leah Aharoni

Don’t cherish Jewish values? You don’t get to make the call - opinion

 By LEAH AHARONI
ITIM director Rabbi Seth Farber.

Gov't optimistically embracing conversion reform - opinion

 By SETH FARBER

My Word: Beauty and the BDS beast

 By LIAT COLLINS
Jacob Nagel

PGM: Iran's greatest threat to Israel after nuclear program - opinion

 By JACOB NAGEL
Most Read
1

Large asteroid stronger than nuke heading towards Earth late December

Asteroid (illustrative)
2

COVID: First signs that vaccine protects against Omicron – health minister

Scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus
3

Israel bans foreigners from entering country to stop Omicron variant

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at an emergency cabinet meeting to discuss the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, November 27, 2021.
4

Special radiation can kill COVID-19 and polio virus, Israeli study shows

COVID-19 is seen in a blood vessel (Illustrative).
5

Mars Curiosity rover captures rare and stunning panorama

Mars screenshot from Celestia 3D astronomy program.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by