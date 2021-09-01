Eating a hot dog could shave 36 minutes off your life - study

You may want to think twice when deciding what to devour at a baseball game.

Researchers at the University of Michigan School of Public Health have found that eating a single hot dog could take 36 minutes off your life.

In their study, published this month in the journal Nature Food , researchers looked at 5,853 foods in the US diet and measured their effects in minutes of healthy life gained or lost.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/health-science/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12246'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}

The research, which also addressed environmental impacts, found that substituting 10% of daily caloric intake from beef and processed meats for a mix of fruits, vegetables, nuts, legumes and select seafood could reduce dietary carbon footprint by one-third and allow people to gain 48 minutes of healthy life per day.

Joey Chestnut poses after winning the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest with a world record 75 hot dogs consumed in Brooklyn, in New York City, U.S., July 4, 2020ANDREW KELLY / REUTERS

"The urgency of dietary changes to improve human health and the environment is clear," said Olivier Jolliet, professor of Environmental Health Sciences at Michigan Public Health and senior author of the paper. "Our findings demonstrate that small targeted substitutions offer a feasible and powerful strategy to achieve significant health and environmental benefits without requiring dramatic dietary shifts."