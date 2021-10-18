From cancer to Crohn, Israel pushes precision medicine to the next level

Every human being who walks the ways of the world is unique, not only in their mind but also in their body. Therefore, when it comes to healthcare, not all individuals will respond to the same treatments in the same way. For this reason, understanding everyone’s specific features and needs and tailoring procedures and medications on them can make a difference between success and failure.

In order to achieve this goal, 11 research proposals bringing together Israeli top scientists in all fields of medicine, data analysis, artificial intelligence and more were awarded NIS 32 billion by the Israel Precision Medicine Partnership (IPMP) as announced by the organization on Monday.

“Precision medicine is the future of medicine,” said Prof. Yuval Dor, head of the Life Sciences and Medicine Division of the Israel Science Foundation , which operates the Partnership.

Precision or personalized medicine means to go in the direction of understanding the variation between individuals and developing tools for diagnosis and treatment of diseases that are tailored for this specific individual.

“Every individual is different because we all have different genes that determine a different biology and this presents us with the opportunity to treat them better,” Dor noted. “For example, if 1,000 people have lung cancer, we know that for some of them this is caused by a mutation in the gene A which can be treated with drug A, while others have a different type of lung cancer that can be better addressed with a different drug.”

Cancer (Illustrative) (credit: PIXABAY)

Established in 2018, the Israel Precision Medicine Partnership aims to support research in the field offering grants whose monetary value is rarely matched in the country, encouraging scientists and experts from a variety of fields and institutions to merge their expertise and cooperate. It is funded by the Planning and Budgeting Committee (PBC) of the Council of Higher Education (CHE), the Health Ministry, the National Digital Affairs Directorate of the Economy Ministry, and two philanthropic organizations Yad Hanadiv in Israel and the Klarman Family Foundation from the United States.

“There's a lot of unused potential in biomedical research, we are just starting to scratch the surface and the system is starved,” Dor said. “People typically have very low access to resources, compared with other Western countries. This program supported by both government bodies and philanthropies, has started to close the gap and it’s really pushing scientific discovery forward.”

In the third round, the Partnership received 99 applications, which were screened by an international committee led by American Nobel Laureate in Chemistry Prof. Roger Kornberg and almost entirely made up by foreign scholars.

Among the selected projects, a group from the Weizman Institute of Science and the Rabin Medical Centers aims to improve the sonographic diagnosis and monitoring of breast cancer and Crohn’s Disease using AI and super-resolution algorithms, while three physicians from Shaare Zedek Medical Center and the Hebrew University of Jerusalem plans to use integrated computational and functional frameworks for optimized gene identification and therapy in rare hereditary diseases.

The funds allocated in 2018 – NIS 210 millions – were meant to last for four rounds of applications. In the previous two rounds, the Partnership distributed around NIS 60 million each. If the program is not renewed, therefore, the next cycle might mark the last one.

“My hope is that in light of the incredible success of the program will persuade decision-makers to carry it on in some form,” Dor said.