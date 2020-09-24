EMET Prize winners discuss urban planning, nanomedicine

Maayan Hoffman, news editor of The Jerusalem Post, hosted three of Israel’s most creative and talented individuals – architect Bracha Chyutin, Prof. Emeritus Yechezkel Barenholz of Hebrew University-Hadassah Medical School, and Prof. Yitzhak Ben-Israel, chairman of the Israel Space Agency and a member of the board of the EMET Prize, in a panel discussion at the Jerusalem Post Annual Conference.Bracha Chyutin is the 2020 winner in Architecture, and Yechezkel Barenholz is the 2020 winner in the Exact Sciences. The EMET Prize is known as Israel’s Nobel Prize and is awarded to individuals who have made significant contributions to Israeli society. It is sponsored by the A.M.N. Foundation for the Advancement of Science, Art, and Culture in Israel, and is awarded annually for excellence in academic and professional achievements. The A.M.N. Foundation for the Advancement of Science, Art, and Culture was founded in 1999 by Alberto Moscona Nisim, a Mexican friend of Israel.For the full conference, click here>>Chyutin, who planned some of Israel’s most important buildings, said that the COVID-19 pandemic has reframed questions about cities and urbanization. In the past, she noted, architects advocated increasing density of cities to create cultural and economic opportunities. Now, people may want to reduce city density and alter the urban fabric. Professor Barenholz, who has done extensive research in developing "nanomedicine" injected directly into the affected area, explained that this work makes medicines more effective and lessens side effects. Both winners epitomize the tagline of the prize, which is ‘striving for excellence.’ cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });