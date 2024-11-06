New study finds omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids may reduce cancer risk

A new study published recently in the International Journal of Cancer suggests that omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, commonly found in fish oil supplements, might help protect people from cancer and may play a role in preventing 19 different types of cancer. The research was based on data from over 250,000 people taken from the UK Biobank project, a large-scale study conducted in the United Kingdom. As part of the project, participants filled out dietary questionnaires and had their health tracked for decades.

During the study period, about 30,000 people were diagnosed with different types of cancer. Researchers found that people with higher levels of omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids in their blood had a lower risk of developing various types of cancer, including colon, stomach, lung, and other gastrointestinal cancers. High levels of omega-6 fatty acids were associated with a reduced risk of 14 different types of cancer, including brain cancer, malignant melanoma, and bladder cancer. The study found that 14 types of cancer were associated with omega-6 fatty acids, while five types were associated with omega-3 fatty acids.

"These findings suggest that the average person should focus on getting more of these fatty acids in their diets," said Yuchen Zhang, the lead researcher and a doctoral student with the University of Georgia's College of Public Health, according to Newsmax. The research team explained that people who consumed larger amounts of omega-3 fatty acids had lower rates of colon, stomach, and lung cancers, as well as lower rates of other gastrointestinal cancers. Participants with high levels of omega-3 fatty acids also had lower incidence rates of other gastrointestinal cancers.

Although some previous studies had suggested a link between fatty acid levels and cancer risk, none had been able to determine whether omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids reduce cancer incidence rates or increase survival chances after diagnosis. This study is the first to clearly determine whether these fatty acids contribute to reducing cancer risk or increasing survival chances. The benefits of high levels of omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids were independent of other cancer risk factors like body mass index (BMI), alcohol use, or physical activity, making the results more credible.

According to the researchers, the significance of this study lies in providing evidence of the potential benefits of omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids in cancer prevention. They added that the results reinforce the importance of including these fats in the daily diet. Omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids are considered "healthy fats" essential for human health and occur naturally in food sources such as fatty fish, including salmon, sardines, and mackerel. They are also found in some nuts, such as walnuts, and seeds like flaxseeds and chia seeds. Additionally, omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids are present in vegetable oils such as canola oil, corn oil, and soybean oil.

However, most Americans may not consume sufficient amounts of these foods. This leads many of them to use omega-3 and omega-6 supplements, which are among the most popular dietary supplements due to their multiple health benefits. Many people turn to fish oil supplements to ensure they are getting enough omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, which opens new horizons for addressing cancer prevention factors.

The researchers noted that the benefits of omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids aren't universal but confirmed that increasing their intake can have significant health benefits. They observed that high levels of omega-3 fatty acids could be associated with a slightly higher risk of prostate cancer. "For women, it's an easy decision: Eat more omega-3," said Kaixiong Ye, a researcher and associate professor in the University of Georgia's Franklin College of Arts and Sciences, according to Newsmax.

The results indicated that the protective effect was stronger among younger participants, especially women. These healthy fats contribute to improving heart and brain health. The researchers explored the effectiveness of fatty acids in preventing 19 different types of cancer. They found that the benefits of omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids complement previous research that showed a relationship between fatty acid levels and cancer risk.

