Experts advise: Make sitting on the toilet as boring as possible

Medical experts are warning that prolonged sitting on the toilet can be harmful to health, contributing to various problems such as hemorrhoids and weakened pelvic floor muscles. According to CNN, experts note that one common habit leading to extended time spent sitting is the use of phones in the bathroom.

"When patients come to me with complaints related to hemorrhoids, one of the main questions I ask them is how much time they spend on the toilet," said Dr. Lai Hsiu, a colon and rectal surgeon at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas. "Nowadays, we are seeing an increase in the number of people who spend longer time on the toilet, and this is very unhealthy for the anal, rectal, and pelvic floor organs."

Gravity causes a buildup of pressure in your lower body, affecting blood circulation, which can lead to blood pooling in the veins and cause them to swell. "While sitting on the toilet, the position of the rectum is lowered more than if you were sitting on a couch, for example. Gravity and increased pressure on the lower half of the body affect circulation, where blood does not move properly. As a result, the veins and blood vessels around the anus and rectum swell and fill with blood, increasing the risk of hemorrhoids," Hsiu added.

Experts recommend limiting time on the toilet to no more than 5 to 10 minutes. "If a person has trouble evacuating, stop after 10 minutes and walk a bit, as movement can stimulate the intestinal muscles to produce a bowel movement," Hsiu advised. To avoid spending too much time on the toilet, Dr. Lance Uradomo suggested not taking phones, magazines, or books to the bathroom, as reported.

"It's not good to go thinking you'll be there a long time, because then you'll want to bring something to keep your mind occupied," Dr. Farah Monzur added advised. "Make sitting on the toilet as uninteresting as possible."

People who spend time on their phones in the bathroom tend to lose track of time, according to Monzur. "A trip to the bathroom that lasts three minutes can easily turn into 15 minutes of reading, browsing, and posting, as many people tend to lose track of time while on the toilet," Monzur said.

To prevent hemorrhoids, it is important to be more physically active, and maintain a healthy diet with enough fiber. Experts advised drinking plenty of water and eating fiber-rich foods, such as oats and beans, to facilitate regular bowel movements and help with easy elimination. The National Academy of Medicine recommends between 2.7 and 3.7 liters of water per day, while the United States Department of Agriculture recommends 14 grams of fiber for every 1,000 calories of food.

Difficulties or discomfort in evacuating stool can be a symptom of gastrointestinal problems, such as irritable bowel syndrome and Crohn's disease. Worsening constipation or the need to remain seated on the toilet for a long time can also be signs of cancer. The American Cancer Society recently reported an increase in colorectal cancer rates among people under 55 years old since the mid-1990s. They estimated there would be 106,590 new cases of colon cancer and 46,220 new cases of rectal cancer this year.

Sources: CNN (Spanish), Vice News, KapanLagi, Asharq Al-Awsat

This article was written in collaboration with generative AI company Alchemiq