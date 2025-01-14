New Report: Health Officials Confirm decline in Northern China’s HMPV Cases

Chinese health officials confirmed that human metapneumovirus infections in northern China declined, easing global health concerns. In recent weeks, worries grew when images surfaced showing hospitals with masked patients, prompting speculation about a new wave of respiratory diseases. Experts traced the apparent rise in reported cases to better detection methods that became widely available.

Human metapneumovirus belongs to the same family as respiratory syncytial virus and mostly causes symptoms such as fever, cough, and nasal congestion. Experts noted that these symptoms often remained mild and self-limiting, though vulnerable groups could experience lower respiratory tract infections. Most children were infected by age five, and it affected people of all ages.

“Currently, the rate of positive cases in the detection of human metapneumovirus is fluctuating, while the rate of positive cases in northern provinces is declining, and the rate of positive cases in patients under 14 years old has begun to fall,” said Wang Liping, a researcher at the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Wang noted that more thorough testing led to higher reported cases this season but emphasized that data showed an overall decrease in positivity rates.

“HMPV is not a new virus and has been present in humans for at least several decades,” said Wang. She said there was no evidence of novel pathogens emerging and added that the World Health Organization had not received reports of unusual outbreaks in China or elsewhere.

“The number of patients in clinics and emergency departments across the country is increasing, but generally lower compared to the same period last year,” said Gao Xinqiang, deputy director of the Emergency Medical Response Department of the health commission, according to theweek.in. Gao said there was no clear shortage of medical resources. Another official, Hu Qiangqiang, stated that influenza cases would likely decline in mid or late January.

Experts said the virus was not akin to COVID-19 because it had been recognized for decades, and some level of immunity existed. Although it could lower respiratory health in children, older adults, and immunocompromised individuals, most patients recovered without complications. There was no specific treatment or vaccine for it, so medical care centered on symptom management. Experts advised regular hand washing, avoiding crowded places when possible, and wearing masks as precautionary measures.

“The respiratory diseases affecting people in China at this time are caused by known pathogens and no new infectious diseases have emerged,” said Wang. She added that the situation was being managed well. Observers expected that continued surveillance and improved diagnostic methods would help maintain a careful watch on human metapneumovirus infection rates.

The article was written with the assistance of a news analysis system.