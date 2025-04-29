New study warns excessive cinnamon intake may reduce effectiveness of prescription drugs.

Researchers at the University of Mississippi investigated how cinnamaldehyde, cinnamon's main active compound, behaves in the body. Their findings suggest that while cinnamon is safe in small doses, higher concentrations could affect how some medicines are metabolized, potentially reducing their effectiveness.

According to a study published in the journal Food Chemistry, cinnamaldehyde activates receptors that may accelerate the breakdown of certain medications. The process can lead to medications being eliminated from the body faster than intended. "We know that cinnamaldehyde has the potential to activate these receptors, which can create the risk of drug interactions," said Bill Gurley, a principal scientist at the University of Mississippi's National Center for Natural Products Research and one of the study's authors. "This is something that can happen, but until we conduct a clinical study, we don't know exactly what will happen."

The researchers emphasize the importance of consulting healthcare providers before using cinnamon as a dietary supplement, especially for individuals with chronic health conditions. "Our best advice is to talk to a health care provider before using any supplements along with prescription medicine. By definition, supplements are not meant to treat, cure, or mitigate any disease," advised Shabana Khan, a principal scientist involved in the study, according to The Economic Times. She added, "Excessive consumption of dietary supplements could lead to prescription medications being broken down more quickly in the body, which could impair the effectiveness of the medication."

Not all forms of cinnamon present the same level of risk. The study points out that the real issue lies with cinnamon bark, particularly Cassia cinnamon—the inexpensive variety from southern China commonly found on grocery store shelves—which contains high levels of coumarin. Coumarin is a blood thinner that can become dangerous for individuals already on anticoagulant medications. "Cassia cinnamon contains coumarin, a blood thinner that can become dangerous for individuals already on anticoagulant medications," the researchers noted.

In contrast, Ceylon cinnamon, often referred to as true cinnamon, has less coumarin content and poses less risk. "In contrast, true Ceylon cinnamon has less coumarin content and poses less risk," mentioned Amar Chittiboyina, another researcher involved in the study, according to The Economic Times.

People with chronic health conditions—including hypertension, diabetes, arthritis, HIV, or cancer—are urged to be cautious when using cinnamon or any other supplements. Until further studies are completed, the researchers recommend consulting a doctor before incorporating cinnamon as a dietary supplement. Khan stated, "Health concerns could arise if excessive amounts of supplements are consumed without the knowledge of health care provider or prescriber of the medications."

Cinnamon has been attributed beneficial effects on blood sugar levels, heart health, and inflammation. However, heavy consumption of cinnamon, particularly if taken as a supplement, might counteract a person's prescribed medications. "Using very concentrated cinnamon as a dietary supplement may cause issues, especially for people with chronic diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, and depression," Gurley explained.

The study also noted that cinnamon oil, typically used in cooking and for toiletries, poses no risk. However, many consumers might unknowingly expose themselves to risks because supermarket shelves are mainly stocked with Cassia cinnamon. "Those interested in using cinnamon as a dietary supplement should check with their doctor first," the researchers advised.

"This new research serves as a crucial reminder: even the healthiest foods can backfire if consumed without moderation or medical guidance," reported The Economic Times. Gurley concluded, "To fully understand the role of cinnamon in the body and what potential drug interactions may occur, more research is needed."

