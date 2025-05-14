Dan Buettner, a longevity expert and award-winning American journalist, recently shared in an Instagram video that air-popped popcorn is a centenarian-approved treat and the best snack for longevity, according to the New York Post. "It's very high in fiber, it's very high in complex carbohydrates, it even has more polyphenols than a lot of vegetables," he said.

Popcorn, often associated with movie nights and buttery indulgence, is gaining recognition as a healthful snack when prepared correctly. To maximize the health benefits, it's important to enjoy popcorn air-popped instead of laden with butter to avoid excessive calories and fat, making it healthy and potentially helpful for weight loss, as reported by the New York Post. With its low calorie content and high fiber, popcorn can aid in weight management by promoting feelings of fullness.

Preparing popcorn at home can turn it into a functional snack. It can be made on the stove without oil by placing the kernels in a pot with a lid, heating them, and occasionally shaking the pot to prevent burning. Contrary to what most people think, you don't need an air fryer to make air-popped popcorn.

Microwave popcorn can also be made at home by placing purchased kernels in a paper bag, sealing it tightly, and microwaving for two minutes. If there are still many unpopped kernels, an additional minute can be added to the microwave time. This method avoids the additives and artificial flavors often found in industrial versions or microwave popcorn with artificial butter, which may not have the aforementioned benefits.

One of the main benefits of consuming popcorn is its high content of polyphenols, which can help protect the body from inflammation and oxidative stress, according to ¡HOLA! Research shows that popcorn can contain more antioxidants than some fruits and vegetables in proportion to its weight.

According to the Mayo Clinic and various studies, eating whole grains such as brown rice, oatmeal, and popcorn can lower blood pressure and LDL "bad cholesterol" levels, as reported by the New York Post. Lowering blood pressure and LDL "bad cholesterol" levels reduces the risk of heart disease, stroke, diabetes, and colon cancer. Research has shown that incorporating more whole grains like popcorn into your diet can reduce the risk of dementia.

Fiber favors digestive health, contributes to appetite control, and helps maintain stable blood glucose levels, as mentioned by ¡HOLA! Popcorn is a whole grain and a 100% natural snack option. In its purest form, popcorn is free of additives or industrial processing, making it perfect to include in a balanced diet and is ahead of most snacks found in the market, according to ¡HOLA! The key to enjoying the benefits of popcorn is in how it is prepared and consumed.

Dan Buettner discovered the Blue Zones, which are five areas where people live the longest and healthiest lives, according to 20 Minuten. His insights into diet and lifestyle have been influential in promoting longevity and well-being. Incorporating healthy snacks like prepared popcorn not only satisfies cravings but can also provide benefits to long-term well-being. These benefits of popcorn have an impact on weight and reduce the risk of metabolic diseases like diabetes.

