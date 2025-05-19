Oxford study finds 9,000 daily steps cut cancer risk by 16%.

A recent study conducted by the University of Oxford revealed that walking at least 7,000 steps daily can reduce the risk of cancer by up to 16%. The research, which included over 85,000 adults across the United Kingdom, has helped clarify the relationship between walking and health, emphasizing that increasing daily steps can have an impact on cancer prevention.

Participants in the study wore wearable activity trackers that measured the amount and intensity of their daily movement, providing a more accurate picture of their activity levels compared to previous studies that relied on self-reported records. Over the course of six years, researchers followed the participants and found a clear pattern: the more steps taken, the lower the cancer risk. Benefits began to appear at around 5,000 steps per day, with an 11% reduction in cancer risk observed at 7,000 steps daily.

The study examined cancers of the esophagus, liver, lung, kidney, stomach, endometrium, myeloid leukemia, myeloma, colon, head and neck, rectum, bladder, and breast. After six years, about 3% of participants developed one of these cancers. The results showed a consistent pattern: increasing daily steps reduced the risk of developing up to 13 different types of cancer.

Importantly, the research indicates that it is not necessary to engage in intense physical activity to reap these benefits. The findings revealed that the number of steps is more important than walking speed in reducing cancer risk. Walking more not only improves overall health but also seems to offer defense against certain types of cancer.

"Reduce sitting, increase walking—and we can walk towards a healthier life," said Mhairi Morris, Senior Lecturer in Biochemistry at Loughborough University. This message underscores the study's conclusion that simply moving more, at any speed, is the most important factor in reducing cancer risk.

The study found that replacing sedentary time with light or moderate activity reduced cancer risk. Both light activity and moderate to vigorous activity are associated with a reduction in cancer risk. This emphasizes that the critical factor is the substitution of sedentary time with any type of physical activity, regardless of its intensity.

Walking fewer than 5,000 steps a day is considered the threshold for a sedentary lifestyle, and below this level, no tangible benefits against cancer were observed. However, even modest increases in daily steps can make a difference. Walking just two miles a day—about 4,000 steps or roughly 40 minutes of light walking—can have a long-term impact on health.

Simple habits, such as using stairs instead of elevators or walking during lunch, can help increase daily steps and make movement an essential part of cancer prevention strategies. These practices do not require drastic lifestyle changes but yield benefits.

In addition to cancer prevention, walking also supports heart health, mental health, weight control, and strengthens immunity. Regular walking helps lubricate the joints and strengthen the muscles that support them. It maintains bone density, reducing the risk of osteoporosis and arthritis. Walking stimulates the release of endorphins, which are natural mood enhancers in the body. Physical activity like walking promotes deeper and more restful sleep, reducing stress, anxiety, and symptoms of depression.

Daily walking improves the circulation of immune cells in the body, helping to strengthen the immune system. As a result, walking reduces the likelihood of contracting common illnesses such as colds and flu.

The researchers add that walking also benefits cancer prevention by enhancing overall health and longevity, regardless of walking speed. This approach demonstrates the feasibility of incorporating small increments of activity throughout the day for added benefits, especially for those who do not seek a rigorous or structured exercise regimen.

The findings of the University of Oxford study support the recommendation to aim for 10,000 steps daily for general health and cancer prevention. However, the benefits of walking started to appear at around 5,000 steps a day, making cancer prevention more inclusive and realistic.

In today's world, characterized by inactivity and digital conveniences, people tend to sit more than move, which increases the risk of developing serious diseases, including cancer. The research shows that simply moving more, whether at a light or moderate intensity, reduces cancer risk, making health improvement accessible to a larger number of people.

The article was written with the assistance of a news analysis system.