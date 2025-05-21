Boundless energy at 62: Tom Cruise's low-temperature cooking method revealed

At 61, Tom Cruise continues to astonish audiences with his energy, physical fitness, and dedication to his craft. The Hollywood star revealed insights into his extraordinary diet and breakfast routine that have enabled him to maintain his youthful vigor for the latest installment of the Mission: Impossible franchise.

"I really ate a lot of breakfast," the actor confessed, explaining that his meal includes like sausage and almost a dozen eggs, bacon, toast, and coffee. This hearty breakfast contributes to his fitness and readiness for the demanding action scenes he performs without a stunt double.

Tom Cruise's commitment to his physical condition extends beyond his substantial breakfasts. He follows a non-traditional diet regimen that involves consuming up to 15 small, healthy snacks throughout the day instead of the conventional three large meals. These snacks are specially prepared by his personal chef to ensure they provide essential nutrients without burdening his body. This approach helps him maintain a constant energy level crucial for his intense routines, reflecting his dedication to health and well-being.

A fundamental aspect of his diet is his preference for foods cooked at low temperatures. This method, also known as slow cooking, preserves the nutrients and flavor of the food while retaining its moisture. Cruise believes that the low-temperature cooking technique enhances the nutritional value of his meals and provides him with steady energy. This attention to detail in his diet is a testament to his rigorous preparation for his roles.

Tom Cruise strictly avoids sweets, sugar, and fried foods, including chocolate and potato chips. Instead of sweets, he prefers to consume fresh fruit, which is rich in nutrients and helps him control the urge to eat something sweet. These foods provide the antioxidants the body needs to stay alert and active, which is beneficial for both mental and physical health.

In addition to his dietary discipline, Cruise avoids alcoholic beverages entirely, opting for non-alcoholic drinks that align with his active lifestyle. When dining out, he chooses healthy options like steamed white fish and vegetables without butter, sauces, or oil. This meticulous approach to his diet plays a role in his fitness and youthful appearance.

Complementing his diet, Tom Cruise prioritizes physical activity in his daily routine. He focuses on flexibility and balance to support his busy schedule, preferring endurance and flexibility exercises over heavy weightlifting. His training includes activities like sea kayaking, caving, fencing, treadmill running, weight lifting, rock climbing, hiking, and jogging. "I do many different activities," he said, emphasizing the variety in his fitness regimen.

Cruise's dedication to his physical condition is evident in his performances. Since the first Mission: Impossible film in 1996, he has performed most of his own stunts, demonstrating his boundless energy and demanding a high level of fitness and readiness from himself. In Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, he continues to push the boundaries of human capability with underwater stunts, high jumps, and spectacular flights. His courage to perform dangerous stunts without doubles is a hallmark of his career.

His meticulous preparation for his roles is evident not only in his physical training but also in his unwavering dietary discipline. This combination has allowed him to remain fit and youthful, maintaining the same strength, vitality, and endurance he had in his youth. Fans often attribute his impressive condition to his commitment to health and well-being, which serves as an inspiration to many.

