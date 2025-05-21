Psychologist Emorie Beck reveals how you can unlock happiness

A recent study published in the journal Nature Human Behavior explores the possibility that happiness doesn't work the same way for everyone. Emorie Beck, a psychology researcher at the University of California, Davis, and her colleagues suggest adopting a more personalized approach to happiness, focusing on individual differences that could be lost in aggregated, population-level research.

"These things are treated separately, but they aren't really. They feed into each other at a personal level," Beck said. The researchers measured associations between life satisfaction and domain satisfaction at the population and individual level, using data from more than 40,000 subjects. The subjects were nationally representative panels of people from Australia, Germany, Switzerland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom, who responded periodically to surveys about life satisfaction for up to 33 years.

The surveys measured global life satisfaction over time and specific satisfaction in five life domains: health, housing, income, relationships, and work. Roughly half of the subjects showed primarily one-way associations between domain satisfactions and life satisfaction, while about a quarter demonstrated a two-way relationship. "What comes out is that we see roughly equal groups that demonstrate each pattern. Some are bottom up; some are top down, the domains don't affect their happiness; some are bidirectional and some are unclear," Beck said.

Some subjects showed no clear link between domain satisfactions and overall life satisfaction, suggesting these factors have little or no effect on each other, although it's unclear why. These findings suggest possible limitations of population-level happiness research, which may not capture important individual differences. "Here we propose a reframing of this question, asking not whether top-down, bottom-up or bidirectional theories are correct, but rather for whom they are correct," the researchers wrote.

While modern science shed new light on happiness, the mechanics involved and the factors related to it remain poorly understood. Previous research showed that socioeconomic factors, including health, wealth, social connections, and job satisfaction, influence happiness. The bottom-up model of happiness explains how external factors can determine a person's position in certain domains of life, possibly influencing their overall satisfaction. The bottom-up model tends to favor broader policies to promote public happiness more than personal interventions.

"But we all know people in our lives who experience traumatic events yet seem to be happy," Beck said. Many people report happiness that apparently defies their circumstances. Some individuals muster satisfaction or joy in difficult conditions, while others struggle to achieve it despite apparent advantages. The top-down model of happiness focuses on how people think and feel about themselves rather than external factors. The top-down model favors interventions like therapy or meditation that target personal traits and attitudes instead of outside factors.

Many researchers, with evidence for both models, now prefer a third, bidirectional view of happiness that considers the complex interaction between bottom-up and top-down effects. The researchers suggest paying more attention to individual people rather than dwelling on debates over different models of happiness. "We have to understand the sources of happiness to build effective interventions," Beck said.

Throughout human history, the pursuit of happiness has ancient roots, with countless generations pondering the sources of their own and others' contentment. Humans achieved feats and masterpieces throughout our brief existence on Earth. Despite collective triumphs and victories, many individuals still struggle to feel happy and achieve a sense of happiness.

Assisted by a news-analysis system.