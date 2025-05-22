TikTok adds guided meditation to interrupt teens' feeds at 10 PM for better sleep.

TikTok announced the introduction of in-app guided meditation exercises aimed at users under the age of 18, a feature that will interrupt the For You feed at 10:00 PM to encourage relaxation and winding down for the night. This move marks the platform's latest effort to address concerns over its impact on young users. According to TechCrunch, the meditation feature is turned on by default for teens, emphasizing TikTok's commitment to enhancing teen safety and mental well-being.

The guided meditation exercises are designed to improve sleep quality by helping users unwind before bed. When activated, the feature presents a calming screen accompanied by soft music and breathing exercises. If teens choose to ignore the initial meditation prompt and continue scrolling, TikTok will display a second full-screen notice that is harder to dismiss, nudging them to go to sleep.

This initiative is part of TikTok's broader strategy to enhance teen safety on the platform. Over the past few years, the company has introduced features in response to mounting concerns over its effects on younger audiences. These include educational feeds, online safety tools, and parental controls over screen time. The meditation feature complements these efforts by encouraging healthier digital habits among teens, particularly around late-night usage.

Earlier this year, TikTok began testing the meditation exercises with select teens. TechCrunch reports that in these studies, the group of young users kept the guided meditation function activated 98% of the time, indicating a positive reception to the new feature. The high retention rate suggests that teens are receptive to tools that promote better sleep hygiene and mental health.

Adults interested in the meditation feature can enable it by navigating to the app's Screen Time settings page and toggling on the sleep hours feature. This allows users to customize the time they want to see the meditation exercise each night, tailoring it to their personal schedules. By offering this flexibility, TikTok aims to extend the benefits of the meditation exercises to a broader user base.

In addition to the meditation feature, TikTok has announced a donation of $2.3 million in ad credits to 31 mental health organizations located in 19 countries around the world. This donation is part of TikTok's Mental Health Education Fund, which seeks to support organizations dedicated to mental well-being. The company recognizes the importance of mental health resources and is taking steps to provide support both within and outside its platform.

TikTok's efforts come amid public pressure and a slew of lawsuits concerning the platform's effects on young users. According to CNBC, the app is facing allegations of harming users' mental health, particularly that of children. One lawsuit from Attorney General Brian Schwalb of the District of Columbia alleges that TikTok poses risks, including depression, anxiety, sleep loss, and body dysmorphia. A bipartisan group of more than a dozen state attorneys general has also filed lawsuits against TikTok related to the app's effects on young users, including allegations of intentional addiction and psychological damage.

By introducing features like guided meditation exercises and enhancing parental controls, TikTok is taking proactive steps to address these concerns. The platform has added the Family Pairing feature, which allows parents to see whom their teenage child follows on TikTok, who follows them, and the accounts they have blocked. Parents can also set a regular schedule that fits the family routine using the Scheduled Disconnect Moment tool, choosing the most appropriate time for teenagers to take a break from the app. TikTok points out that teenagers can request extra connection time, but it is the parents who have the final say.

The company acknowledges the challenges associated with excessive screen time and is striving to create a healthier online environment. By implementing these new features, TikTok aims to reduce the time that users under 18 spend on their mobile devices before sleeping, encouraging them to put the app down during late-night scrolling sessions.

Written with the help of a news-analysis system.