Authenticity prevents couple burnout, study reveals.

A recent study published in Current Psychology by researchers Kocyigit and Uzun (2025) provides insight into couple burnout, shedding light on factors that contribute to emotional exhaustion in long-term relationships. The research explored over 600 married individuals in Türkiye, aiming to understand how emotional regulation, authenticity, and life circumstances such as parenthood intersect to influence burnout in couples.

Couple burnout refers to a state of emotional, mental, and physical exhaustion that develops when relationship expectations repeatedly fail to align with reality. According to Psychology Today, the phenomenon is characterized by chronic fatigue, emotional detachment, resentment, and a loss of connection with one's partner. As time passes, especially after having children, many couples find themselves quietly drifting apart—not due to a lack of love, but due to burnout.

One of the strongest predictors of couple burnout identified by Kocyigit and Uzun (2025) was difficulty with emotion regulation. Emotion regulation is the ability to manage and respond to emotional experiences in adaptive ways. When partners struggle with this, they are more likely to experience distress, conflict, and emotional disconnection. However, the study found that authenticity is a key moderating factor in couple burnout.

Authenticity, defined as congruence between internal experiences and outward behavior, helped buffer the negative impact of poor emotional regulation on couple burnout. The study found that this effect was especially strong for women, who were more vulnerable to burnout when they lacked authenticity in their relationships. Not being able to express their true selves was particularly damaging.

Couples who felt free to be emotionally honest and genuine with each other were less likely to experience burnout, even when emotion regulation was a challenge. Parents, especially those with multiple children, who lacked authenticity in their relationship were more prone to burnout. The study suggests that the intense demands of parenting may compromise couples' ability to stay emotionally attuned and authentic with each other. When partners lose their ability to be open with one another, even strong relationships begin to fray.

The study found that having children moderates the relationship between authenticity, emotion regulation, and burnout, as couples without children did not show the same relationship between authenticity and burnout. The study by Kocyigit and Uzun (2025) makes clear that burnout is not just about stress; it's about emotional mismatch and self-silencing. By learning to regulate emotions and stay true to themselves, couples can rekindle emotional intimacy, even after the spark feels lost.

In the beginning, many relationships are filled with affection, laughter, and a sense of unshakeable connection. However, as responsibilities increase and life becomes more complex, maintaining that connection requires effort and intentionality. Happy couples often prioritize open and honest communication. They actively invest time in shared activities, demonstrating mutual respect and appreciation.Marilyn Sutherland, a Relationship & Communication Coach, emphasizes that just like you, your partner wants to know that what they do matters and to be treated with love and respect.

She advises that when your partner fulfills your requests, you should show your appreciation. According to YourTango, this approach fosters a positive environment where love can flourish.

Dr. Gloria Brame, a therapist and author, notes that sharing the workload and responsibilities of a shared life makes conflicts easier to resolve and allows love to flow freely. She suggests discussing chores in full and volunteering for preferred duties, rather than arbitrarily deciding who should do which chores based on gender. This thoughtfully negotiated approach helps keep the relationship harmonious and allows partners to "stick to their lane."

Executive Soul Coach Carolyn Hidalgo asserts that completely open and transparent communication is a basic requirement for a delightful married life. She and her husband make an effort to listen to each other's perspectives and have set a rule to do their best not to go to bed angry. They try to work things through before sleeping to face the next day with a clean slate. Hidalgo believes that where there is love, there is no need for rules. Happy couples demonstrate mutual respect and focus on being kind in every interaction to enable open communication. By actively investing in the relationship and staying emotionally connected, couples can prevent burnout and maintain a strong bond over time.

Produced with the assistance of a news-analysis system.