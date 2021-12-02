The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
How to handle hair loss

Now, there’s a new diagnostic method and unique solution for scalp hair loss in women and men. Get acquainted with this new injection method that provides excellent results.

By DR. ACKY FRIEDMAN
Published: DECEMBER 2, 2021 07:16
Woman touches her hair
We can’t deny the tremendous aesthetic and mental effect that hair loss has on both women and men. 
Hair loss in women may start as early as age 12, and around age 50, the average age for menopause, 50% will see significant hair loss. Up to this age, there is usually enough hair on the scalp to cover and conceal problem areas, but after that, this often leads to seeing a dermatologist for a treatment method.
In men, the phenomenon may begin at a young age, already during the second decade of their lives, and may progress, sometimes rapidly, to a state of really noticeable hair loss and then complete baldness.
Androgenic alopecia due to genetic and hormonal causes in both sexes leads to different aesthetic results. 
In men, it manifests itself in the appearance of large hairless areas and loss of scalp hair, which sometimes merges into total alopecia (the scientific term for baldness). 
Women see significant thinning of extensive areas of scalp hair, to the point of having extensive areas of very thin hair or a complete absence of hair. Hair loss can be divided into two categories. The first is when the follicle (root) of the hair remains normal but the life cycle of the hair is damaged. The second is when the follicle of the hair is damaged.
Until now, various medications and treatments have been tried by doctors and aestheticians but with limited success in how the hair looks after treatment and how long the results last. 
Most standard treatments rely on the health and activity of the current hair, and these are usually chronic treatments, such as taking pills and using liquids or creams daily or enduring various therapeutic processes such as cleansing, injecting chemicals or rolling something on the scalp to stimulate or improve the activity of the hair roots. In some cases these methods aggravate the condition due to side effects, scarring, allergies to various substances, etc.
Now, a unique treatment method is being marketed that allows for quick, significant and high-quality results after performing a simple, easy and almost painless procedure. This method has a low risk for complications with impressive results as it fills in missing areas of the scalp and highlights the desired hair color and preferred haircut. 
"Hair Injection'' is a unique, innovative, simple and easy method, which even won first prize in the Innovation Competition for 2021, as part of the prestigious IMCAS conference where companies display new treatment methods for plastic surgery and dermatology treatments. Hair Injection received worldwide recognition in the dermatological medical community.
The basis of the method is the injection of synthetic, inert "hair cartridges” that match the original hair color to the scalp in a simple procedure and with local anesthesia. Hair starts to grow in spots which were noticeably bald. First, an area is tested to rule out hypersensitivity and possible skin reactions.
About six weeks after the test, in which a few hairs are injected and assuming the result is satisfactory, a full injection derived from the original hair color can be performed.  
The hair can grow into the client’s desired style while carefully maintaining all protocols before, during and after treatment. The injected hair should blend in with the original hair so that a normal pattern of overlap and coloration of the scalp hair is seen.
Keep in mind that the natural hair loss process continues even after the hair injection and that the injected hair may also fall out, so it’s advisable to perform a 20% to 25% renewal of the amount of hair injected, once every 18-24 months to preserve results. 
This method is simple, easy, takes about an hour and you barely feel it. The answer that this method provides is effective, and relative to other treatment options, long-term and has a high level of satisfaction, enjoyment and pride of patients who have already done it.


