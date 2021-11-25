The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness

If we need it, a fourth shot won’t be a problem - expert

According to Sheba Medical Center Prof. Eyal Leshem, there is no reason to believe that repeated vaccinations against corona would cause any problematic side effects.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN
Published: NOVEMBER 25, 2021 21:35

Updated: NOVEMBER 25, 2021 21:38
A MEDICAL TECHNICIAN administers the third shot of the COVID-19 vaccine in Tel Aviv earlier this year. (photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
A MEDICAL TECHNICIAN administers the third shot of the COVID-19 vaccine in Tel Aviv earlier this year.
(photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
No one knows if a fourth corona vaccination is going to be needed, but if is, it won’t be a problem, Sheba Medical Center Prof. Eyal Leshem said on Thursday, as Israel continued to experience an increase in cases.
“The fact that we can protect people using a safe and simple intervention like a vaccine is very reassuring, compared with the situation we had in December 2020, when we could not do anything other than tell everyone to lock down in their houses,” said Leshem, director of Sheba’s Center for Travel Medicine and Tropical Diseases.
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration withSamson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>
According to Leshem, there is no reason to believe that repeated vaccinations against corona would cause any problematic side effects.
“There are many vaccines that we receive on a recurring schedule, including the flu one,” he said. “I do not think that there is any problem.”
Israel has been experiencing an increase in new cases over the past few days. As of Thursday, there were 6,800 active cases in the country, compared with 5,000 just days earlier.
Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and other top officials are seen following the completion of the COVID-19 'war games' exercise. (credit: HAIM ZACH/GPO)Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and other top officials are seen following the completion of the COVID-19 'war games' exercise. (credit: HAIM ZACH/GPO)
Exactly 543 cases were reported on the previous day, compared with 492 and 497 on the previous two Wednesdays.
Since cases began to rise, speculation has mounted on whether immunity against corona offered by the booster is beginning to wane.
While the Health Ministry sent out a statement on Wednesday confirming that data suggest the protection of the third shot is strong, Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz said in an interview with Channel 12 later in the day that it is not unreasonable to think that a fourth vaccination will be needed.
Leshem said there is no way to know if this will be true.
“We are seeing a decline in antibodies, but this is natural,” he said. “We need to see what it means in terms of public health and clinical outcomes.”
In the past few days, 9% of the new cases were registered among people vaccinated with a booster. A month earlier, they were 6%.
According to Leshem, this is simply a consequence of more people having gotten the third shot – 4.058 million Israelis, compared with 6.27 million who received one shot, 5.76 million who got two, and around three million who are not vaccinated at all – including children.
“If we look at the data, those who got the booster are significantly underrepresented compared with the unvaccinated,” Lashem said.
When looking at serious patients, whose number has continued to decline, the difference is even more striking. There were 120 such patients in Israel as of Thursday, compared with 236 four weeks earlier.
Of those, 99 were not inoculated, six were inoculated more than six months earlier – and thus not considered protected anymore – and only 13 were fully vaccinated.


Tags Coronavirus vaccine Assuta Health
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

IDF soldiers' 50% salary increase is not enough - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Mark Regev

Anti-Zionism, antisemitism does nothing to help Palestinians - opinion

 By MARK REGEV

My Word: Terrorism, Tehran, Hamas and Hanukkah hope

 By LIAT COLLINS
Amotz Asa-El

How can Hanukkah evict the darkness of the technological invasion?

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Ruthie Blum

Israel too afraid of US to strike Iran - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

No matter how old you are, two shots of Pfizer vaccine don’t last – study

A healthcare worker hands over doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to a doctor at Messe Wien Congress Center, which has been set up as coronavirus disease vaccination centre, in Vienna, Austria February 7, 2021.
2

'Plausible connection' between COVID-19 vaccine and period changes

A woman suffers stomach pains or cramps (Illustrative)
3

Skyscraper-sized asteroid coming towards Earth on Christmas Eve

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
4

How Israel built the world's most accurate military machine

Hamas missiles
5

One dead, four injured in terrorist attack in Jerusalem's Old City

Israeli security personnel carry a dead body down the steps leading to the Western Wall following a shooting incident in Jerusalem's Old City.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by