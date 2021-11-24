The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness

Men try device that mimics menstrual cramps - can't handle it

There is one thing that men will never understand - how menstrual cramps feel!

By WALLA!
Published: NOVEMBER 24, 2021 09:45
Stomach pain (photo credit: PIXABAY)
Stomach pain
(photo credit: PIXABAY)
More than two million viewers enjoyed watching men writhe in pain as they first experienced menstrual cramps.
A group of women decided to challenge their male friends and connect them to a machine that simulates menstrual pain to test their responses. They documented the experiment on TikTok in a video that was viewed by 2.3 million people. 
Thousands of women commented on how they enjoyed watching men moan in pain, and called for a similar simulation to be delivered to high school students.
The video, posted by benztraphouse, first shows the women experimenting with the gadget to confirm that it feels similar to their monthly menstrual cramps
"It's not even as horrible as the real cramps," one of them is heard saying. Another added, "Yes, my cramps are more painful." 
Then, several men pressed the simulator to their stomachs, and although the pain was an external simulation, they couldn’t cope. 
"Wait, it’s supposed to hurt like that?" one asked. Another shouted in pain: "Whoa! Whoa!” While another man looked like he was folding over and holding on to something until he couldn’t handle the pain. Then, he removed the gadget from his body.
The video was flooded with responses from women: "The poor guy in the pink hoodie didn’t know how to calm himself. The man looked like he was fighting for his life,” one wrote.
Another added: "Do you feel it in your back, baby? Every month, friend. Every month.” 
Another wrote: "When someone said that it felt like he was being stabbed and asked how she coped, she answered that she went about her daily routine: work, cleaning the house, cooking and caring for the kids. And, at night the pain interfered with her sleep.”
Another viewer commented: "You really should learn to appreciate us. We look forward to a massage and chocolate during our next cycle.” 

Massage (Credit: Pixabay)Massage (Credit: Pixabay)
And another added: "This simulator must be added to high school health classes because a lot of men don't really understand the suffering we go through."


Tags health women technology TikTok
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Malaysia treatment of Israel is backward - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

What can be done about Amsalem? - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Emily Schrader

Not everything is about Palestine - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Neville Teller

Egypt moves center stage - opinion

 By NEVILLE TELLER
Ruthie Blum

Why is an Israeli minister fundraising for the Palestinians? - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

No matter how old you are, two shots of Pfizer vaccine don’t last – study

A healthcare worker hands over doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to a doctor at Messe Wien Congress Center, which has been set up as coronavirus disease vaccination centre, in Vienna, Austria February 7, 2021.
2

One dead, four injured in terrorist attack in Jerusalem's Old City

Israeli security personnel carry a dead body down the steps leading to the Western Wall following a shooting incident in Jerusalem's Old City.
3

How Israel built the world's most accurate military machine

Hamas missiles
4

Palestinians fear ‘civil war’ amid growing anarchy

Masked Palestinians hold their guns during the funeral of Palestinian police officer Tayseer Issa, who died overnight during a shootout with Israeli security forces, in the West Bank city of Jenin
5

'Plausible connection' between COVID-19 vaccine and period changes

A woman suffers stomach pains or cramps (Illustrative)

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by