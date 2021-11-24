Men try device that mimics menstrual cramps - can't handle it

More than two million viewers enjoyed watching men writhe in pain as they first experienced menstrual cramps

A group of women decided to challenge their male friends and connect them to a machine that simulates menstrual pain to test their responses. They documented the experiment on TikTok in a video that was viewed by 2.3 million people.

Thousands of women commented on how they enjoyed watching men moan in pain, and called for a similar simulation to be delivered to high school students.

The video, posted by benztraphouse, first shows the women experimenting with the gadget to confirm that it feels similar to their monthly menstrual cramps

"It's not even as horrible as the real cramps," one of them is heard saying. Another added, "Yes, my cramps are more painful."

Then, several men pressed the simulator to their stomachs, and although the pain was an external simulation, they couldn’t cope.

"Wait, it’s supposed to hurt like that?" one asked. Another shouted in pain: "Whoa! Whoa!” While another man looked like he was folding over and holding on to something until he couldn’t handle the pain. Then, he removed the gadget from his body.

The video was flooded with responses from women: "The poor guy in the pink hoodie didn’t know how to calm himself. The man looked like he was fighting for his life,” one wrote.

Another added: "Do you feel it in your back, baby? Every month, friend. Every month.”

Another wrote: "When someone said that it felt like he was being stabbed and asked how she coped, she answered that she went about her daily routine: work, cleaning the house, cooking and caring for the kids. And, at night the pain interfered with her sleep.”

Another viewer commented: "You really should learn to appreciate us. We look forward to a massage and chocolate during our next cycle.”



And another added: "This simulator must be added to high school health classes because a lot of men don't really understand the suffering we go through."