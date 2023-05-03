The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Mind & Spirit

New study may explain bright light, familiar faces in near death experiences

Scientists observed that parts of the brain in charge of internal visual experience have increased activity at the moment of cardiac arrest.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 3, 2023 00:53
Illustrative image of a bright light at the end of a tunnel. (photo credit: RAWPIXEL)
Illustrative image of a bright light at the end of a tunnel.
(photo credit: RAWPIXEL)

A sudden increase in brain activity at the moment of cardiac arrest may be what causes people to see a bright white light while experiencing near-death experiences, according to a new study published on Monday.

The study, which was published in the peer-reviewed Proceedings of the National Academy of Science journal, examined the brain activity of four dying patients.

Between 10 and 20% of people who survive near-death experiences tend to describe the moment as a bright light or say that they saw dead loved ones among other visual experiences. Many people look on this skeptically, but the new study may have found a scientific explanation for this phenomenon.

What did the researcher see in dying people's brains?

Using EEG, the researchers observed that cardiac arrest or acute asphyxia led to high levels of gamma activities in the brain among both humans and animals. Gamma power in the brain is an indicator of consciousness and tends to be associated with intense focus, problem-solving and other brain activity that requires mind power.

Specifically, the activated areas of the brain that the scientists observed among dying patients are similar to the areas of the brain that handle internal visual activity like dreaming. This could explain the bright light or faces of loved ones. While the patients are not seeing these images actually materialize in front of them, they are essentially dreaming them as they pass away.

The brain (illustrative). (credit: PIXABAY) The brain (illustrative). (credit: PIXABAY)

Two of the four patients observed in the study exhibited the increased brain activity while the other two did not. This could explain why only 10 to 20% of near-death experience survivors report visual experiences. The study did not, however, examine what caused this phenomenon among some people more than others.

Dr. Jimo Borjigin, who led the study, told New Scientist that if the two patients that had increased brain activity had survived, they "might have had some story to tell."

"How vivid experience can emerge from a dysfunctional brain during the process of dying is a neuroscientific paradox," said Dr. George Mashour to the Daily Record. "Dr. Borjigin has led an important study that helps shed light on the underlying neurophysiologic mechanisms."

"Dr. Borjigin has led an important study that helps shed light on the underlying neurophysiologic mechanisms."

Dr. George Mashour

The researchers emphasized that their findings were not conclusive because they could not ask the subjects what they had seen when the increased brain activity had been noted.

In order to make more grounded conclusions, they would need to observe the brain activity of patients who survive near-death experiences and can recount what they saw in the moment of cardiac arrest.



Tags scientific study death Brain
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ancient underwater temple found off coast of Naples - report

Illustrative image of an underwater temple.
2

Senior Iranian Ayatollah Abbas-Ali Soleimani assassinated - report

Abbas-Ali Soleimani
3

Jerusalem terror attack: Seven wounded in car ramming, terrorist killed

The scene of a car ramming terrorist attack next to the Mahane Yehuda market in Jerusalem, Israel, on April 24, 2023.
4

Harvard researcher says he reversed his aging with these 4 steps

Can we turn back time on our aging? (Illustrative)
5

Drinking green tea can have dangerous consequences - Israeli study

Green tea: Can a soothing natural drink have dangerous consequences? (Illustrative)
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by