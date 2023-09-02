The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Mental Health

Life beyond death: Doctor unveils post-death phenomena

An American oncologist delves into over 5,000 near-death encounters, seeking proof of life after death.

By MAARIV ONLINE
Published: SEPTEMBER 2, 2023 05:29
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)

Dr. Geoffrey Long established the "Near Death Experience" (NDE) Research Foundation in 1988 after being profoundly affected by numerous cases he encountered during his medical career.

In an exclusive article for Insider, the doctor characterizes NDE as a state where individuals in a coma or clinical death, devoid of vital signs, undergo an occurrence where they perceive, hear, sense emotions, and engage with other entities.

Long compiled an extensive array of accounts from individuals who underwent NDEs and meticulously analyzed these instances from a scientific perspective.

"Confronted with compelling evidence, I gradually became a proponent of post-death existence," he said.

Recurring patterns

While each near-death experience remains distinctive, the doctor discerned recurring patterns.

Credit: INGIMAGECredit: INGIMAGE

Approximately 45% of the patients who detailed an out-of-body incident testified that "their consciousness detached from their corporeal form, often experiencing a sensation of hovering above their own body."

Support in testimony, not science

This detachment allowed them to observe and hear occurrences in their vicinity. Long clarified that these narrations found support in the testimony of witnesses.

Others articulated a sensation of traversing into a "parallel realm," often narrating passing through a tunnel, encountering a radiant luminosity, reuniting with departed loved ones, and having a life retrospective. Long acknowledged the prevalence of these stories despite their somewhat clichéd nature. Interestingly, children and adolescents, unlikely to have been influenced by such information in advance, also recounted akin experiences.

Dr. Long expounded, "I encountered no scientific rationale to expound these encounters," underscoring the many cases he reviewed. "I delved into neuroscientific studies and scrutinized each plausible explication for NDEs. In the end, none of the propositions appeared cogent."



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Life on Mars was discovered 50 years ago and then eradicated - astrobiologist
2

Has humanity violated God's boundaries in pursuit of science? - opinion

Efficient encapsulation of molecules – a major technological challenge – makes possible a high loading capacity of molecules.
3

Where is the house sparrow? The bird vanished from our streets due to invasive species

The native house sparrow.
4

Who is the mysterious ‘Jake Segal,’ who tricked women into sex?

"Jake Segal" was not who the women he seduced online thought he was.
5

Rare 'blue supermoon' to rise this week, won't return until 2037

The blue moon as seen in the sky, August 30, 2030
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
חדשות מעריב
לוח חגים ומועדים 2023
זמני כניסת שבת
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by