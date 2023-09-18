Today's brain teaser made its debut on the social media giant Facebook, throwing down the gauntlet to online enthusiasts to discern the disparities lurking within two seemingly identical images.

At first glance, the picture appears rather perplexing, leaving observers puzzled about its true nature.

Some keen-eyed individuals identified a biker accompanied by a woman, perched in front of him, donning a helmet. Others, however, spotted a lone motorcyclist sporting shorts and flip-flops.

Now, it's your turn

Now, it's your turn to scrutinize every detail within the puzzle and hunt for those elusive distinctions. While most surfers managed to unearth five variances, the creator of this challenge insisted that there are eight in total.

So, how many differences did you manage to uncover?