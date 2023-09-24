Can you solve this viral riddle? 99% got it wrong

Only those with a knack for lateral thinking cracked this riddle, which took TikTok by storm.

In this mind-bending puzzle, you'll encounter a red straw beneath the question, "How many holes does a straw have?" Your task is to scrutinize the image and come up with the correct answer, revealed below.

Help me settle an argument - how many holes does a straw have? pic.twitter.com/zsg3xUCaTv — Presh Talwalkar from MindYourDecisions (@preshtalwalkar) April 28, 2023

Many surfers jumped to the conclusion that the answer is two, but a deeper pondering reveals otherwise.

The straw has just one hole. Just as a ring encompasses a single hole within it, a drinking straw also possesses only one hole.