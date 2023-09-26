Test your IQ: Can you solve this problem?

The internet is teeming with intriguing riddles that prompt viewers to uncover hidden objects, solve complex questions, and tackle challenging exercises. Engaging in puzzles is an excellent way to stimulate the mind, enhance cognitive abilities, and refine critical thinking skills.

Today's puzzle comprises four exercises, with the final one yet to be solved. To reach the correct answer, you must solve this math puzzle. Don't worry if you're unable to succeed; it took most internet users a considerable amount of time.

The answer lies right in front of you.

1+2=3+4=7

2+3=5+6=11

3+4=7+8=15