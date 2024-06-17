Noa Argamani does not have rehabilitation plan, expert says

Prof. Hagai Levine, chairman of the Union of Public Health Physicians, said at the beginning of the State Control Committee meeting on Monday that Noa Argamani has no rehabilitation plan.

Argamani, the Israeli woman whose image was the very face of the fight to bring the hostages back home, was rescued from the Gaza Strip a little over a week ago in a complex operation coordinated between Yamam (Israel Police), the IDF, and the Shin Bet.

"I visited Noa Argamani last night, and I was amazed that there is no rehabilitation plan for her,” Levine said. “Even after the return, they are being abandoned.”

Committee chairman MK Mickey Levy (Yesh Atid) responded, “These are serious accusations. I will urgently contact the Health Minister (Uriel Busso [Shas]) to find out why there is no such plan.”

Who is Noa Argamani?

Noa Argamani was kidnapped from the Nova party on October 7 by Hamas terrorists together with her boyfriend, Avinatan Or. The video of their kidnapping, in which Noa is seen screaming in fear, became one of the symbols of the war. Chairman of the Israeli Association of Public Health Physicians Prof. Hagai Levine (credit: KNESSET SPOKESPERSON'S OFFICE/SHMULIK GROSSMAN)

She was rescued on June 8 alongside former hostages Almog Meir, Shlomi Ziv, and Andrey Kozlov.

Shortly thereafter, she was released from Sourasky Medical Center - Ichilov after undergoing a series of tests, as well as medical and psychological follow-ups.

Her mother, Liora, is still hospitalized there.