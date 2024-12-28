Hanukkah and light: The psychological benefits of positive thinking

Celebrating Hanukkah in Israel this year carries profound significance as the nation grapples with the ongoing stress and trauma of war.

The Festival of Lights commemorates the victory of a group of Jewish warriors led by Judah Maccabee over the Greek Seleucid Empire. King Antiochus IV Epiphanes imposed harsh measures to enforce Hellenization, banning Jewish practices such as circumcision, Sabbath observance, and Temple worship. Nevertheless, the Maccabees succeeded in rededicating the Second Temple, and on Hanukkah we light candles to remember both the military victory and the miracle of a single day’s supply of oil for the Temple menorah lasting for eight days.

Just as in the Maccabees’ fight against the Syrian-Greek army, IDF victories in battle are directed at abolishing those who are trying to destroy our way of life. While Israelis have much to be proud of in our many accomplishments against Hamas, Hezbollah, and Iran, nevertheless a dark cloud hangs over all of us. We are still at war, and our job of defeating the enemy is still not over.

More than 14 months have passed since the horrific atrocities of Oct. 7, and there are still 100 hostages imprisoned by the terrorists who started the war. So many beautiful lives have been lost. So many soldiers have died, and many more have been wounded. So many Israelis are suffering from the emotional scars of war. Many are still displaced in the North and the South. So many are in need of help, both emotionally and financially.

Jews everywhere are under attack, as antisemitism has reached new heights not seen since the period leading up to the Holocaust. Menorah in the window on the eighth night (credit: AMANDA FIELD)

Clearly, staying positive during Hanukkah this year is emotionally challenging for Jews everywhere.

Cognitive psychologists have written about the power of our thoughts in influencing our moods and behavior. Positive thoughts lift our spirits and help strengthen resilience in times of crisis.

Below are my thoughts about aspects of the war that can make us proud.

Our amazing soldiers

Our soldiers are an amazing generation of young people fighting in this war to protect our freedom and safeguard the future of our security, whether they are doing their regular army service or are among the tens of thousands of reserve soldiers who have left jobs and families to go to fight and win. I believe that we are witnessing a new generation of male and female leaders that will emerge from this special generation. That, for one, should give everyone hope.

Wonders during the war

There are many accounts of heroism and miracles. There are numerous accounts of brave Israeli soldiers and civilians who on Oct. 7 headed south to fight the terrorists. Many lives were saved as a result of the heroism displayed in the early days of the war. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Overt miracles

Twice during the war, Iran fired hundreds of ballistic missiles at Israel. No one can doubt that it was miraculous that all of those missiles, on both occasions, were intercepted.

In less than a month, a new American president who is a great friend of Israel will come into office and will be a strong ally. This is nothing short of a miracle.

Demonstrating military strength

After Oct. 7, many Israelis questioned whether our security could ever be safeguarded, considering the failure of our intelligence services and leaders on that day. Now Israel is showing its military capabilities to the enemy, the world, and our own people. The feeling of being able to fight back powerfully and carry out almost unbelievable moves in battle has instilled a desperately needed dose of confidence in Israel’s citizens.

Take the exploding pager attack that killed and maimed thousands of top Hezbollah leaders. Shortly after, the IDF eliminated Hassan Nasrallah. The IDF had already killed Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh as he slept comfortably in Tehran. Our air force destroyed the Iranian air defense system and part of its nuclear program. Iran has never been weaker. There appears to be an opportunity to finally prevent it from going nuclear.

Witnessing resilience

I have treated many soldiers for trauma. Some of these young men suffer from PTSD, and others do not. I have witnessed their resilience as they face their fears and recall and share their war experiences.

Many of our soldiers and equally many Israeli civilians need immediate psychological help. While it takes courage to share painful stories with a therapist, getting the necessary emotional assistance as soon as possible can help prevent serious emotional issues from developing down the road.

It is critical that the country ensure that adequate resources are allocated to help those most in need. We will need to pull together and make sure that everyone who requires professional help gets it. I believe that many of the soldiers and citizens receiving emotional help will only strengthen Israel society.

Jews in search of affiliation

Since the outset of the war, there has been an upswing in Jews around the world seeking more religious affiliation. Our connection to God through our traditions is the source of our national strength and has helped us survive the hardships that we have faced throughout our nation’s history. Our strong belief in God is a reminder that we are never really alone.

Community values

Throughout this war, we have shown that our community values are very strong. There has been such an outreach of volunteerism and financial giving in our country. It is beautiful.

The spirit of Hanukkah

I cannot think of a time when Hanukkah has felt more relevant than it does this year. It has been an incredibly challenging time for Israel and the Jewish people, and Hanukkah teaches us about the resilience of the Jewish spirit – and of the human spirit. It teaches us that we can overcome difficult challenges if we remain strong, resolved, and proud of who we are.

Thus, lighting the Hanukkah candles becomes an act of defiance against despair, a symbol of unwavering faith, and a reminder that even in the darkest times, the Jewish people, like the lights, can glow brightly.

Hanukkah sameach! 

The writer is a cognitive-behavioral adult and couples psychotherapist, with a sub-specialty in treating anxiety, adjustment and depressive disorders. He sees clients in Ra’anana and at his Jerusalem clinic. drmikegropper@gmail.com ; www.facebook.com/drmikegropper