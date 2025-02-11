Post Oct. 7: Mental health of millions impacted, Israeli gov't not doing enough - comptroller

"Approximately three million Israelis may suffer from PTSD symptoms, depression or anxiety in the wake of October 7," Englman said in a report released Tuesday.

“They are not getting the mental healthcare that they need so much. It cannot be that you must wait half a year in line to get treatment from a psychiatrist through the health funds,” he added. The report is the first in a series of reports by the comptroller on topics relating to October 7 and the Israel-Hamas War and focuses on mental health. These reports will focus on civilian issues because of resistance from the security establishment to a comptroller review, Englman highlighted.

Mental health [illustrative] (credit: PIXABAY)

The mental health crisis in Israel

Some 38% of those polled reported at least one symptom of post-traumatic stress disorder, according to the report.Of the 38%, 16% said they have a severe level of this symptom. The poll also showed that some 32% of respondents reported signs of depression, and 21% reported anxiety.