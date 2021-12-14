Oxygen treatments help people with depression -study

A novel Ben-Gurion University of the Negev study found that oxygen-enriched air treatments help those suffering from mild to moderate depression improve their symptoms.
The study, which was published in the peer-reviewed scientific journal Scientific Reports, divided 55 participants into two groups. The first group underwent treatment with oxygen-enriched air (35% oxygen) and the other group with room/normal air (21% oxygen) for 7-8 hours per night over the course of a month, analyzing the results after the month-long treatment regimen.
“Increasing the fraction of oxygen in the inhaled air reduces symptoms of depression," said lead researcher Dr. Abed N. Azab of the Ben-Gurion University’s Department of Nursing in the Faculty of Health Sciences. "Of course, there is much more to discover. Would longer treatments be even more beneficial? Would higher oxygen concentrations better improve symptoms or not," Azab continued.
Named after the founding Prime Minister of the State of Israel, Ben-Gurion University of the Negev hosts 20,000 students, 6,000 staff and faculty members, and three campuses. The university is known for its contributions to global scientific research.
Depression is a mental health disorder that affects millions worldwide every year and could lead to self-harm or even suicide. It is defined by the Mayo Clinic as suffering from a “persistently depressed mood or loss of interest in activities.” Symptoms may include changes in sleep, appetite, energy level, concentration, daily behavior or self-esteem.