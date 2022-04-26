The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Health Ministry clarify chain of events following criticism over Strauss recall delays

An investigation into the production facility has now been launched and is being overseen by the Food Service department at the Health Ministry.

By SHIRA SILKOFF
Published: APRIL 26, 2022 12:46
Strauss products seen on supermarket shelves shortly after company announces recall, April 25, 2022. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
Strauss products seen on supermarket shelves shortly after company announces recall, April 25, 2022.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

Israel’s Health Ministry has released a statement clarifying the chain of events following the initial detection of salmonella at the Strauss Group Elite Chocolate factory after drawing criticism due to the news that almost a week passed between the detection of the contaminant and the announcement to the public. 

According to the Health Ministry, salmonella was first detected in the manufacturing plant on April 19, but it was not detected in the samples that were taken from finished food products. As a result, the company was instructed by the Health Ministry to continue conducting tests of the production facility and the raw ingredients.

Then, on the evening of April 21, a preliminary report was received that showed indications of salmonella being present in the raw material. However, because this was detected through a rapid test and not a full laboratory test, the manufacturer was not required by law to issue a recall at this stage.

The final test results were presented to the Health Ministry on April 24 in the afternoon and indicated clear evidence of salmonella contamination in the production environment and finished food products. Following this, a recall was issued on the morning of April 25.

An investigation into the production facility has now been launched and is being overseen by the Food Service department at the Health Ministry, they added, and the company is required to submit the findings and take corrective actions to ensure to prevent such an event from occurring again in the future.

Strauss products seen on supermarket shelves shortly after company announces recall, April 25, 2022. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV) Strauss products seen on supermarket shelves shortly after company announces recall, April 25, 2022. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

“The return to production will be done after the completion of the incident investigation, the performance of actions to prevent a recurrence, the cleaning and disinfecting of the [production] lines and after proper inspection and full laboratory testing at our office,” a Health Ministry spokesperson explained.

“The Health Ministry continues to closely monitor and investigate the incident, and based on the findings, further steps will be taken. [We] will continue to act with all the means at our disposal in order to maintain the safety of the products and the health of the Israeli public.”



