The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Podcast Gold IRA Companies
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Nutrition

These are the most and least contaminated fruits, vegetables of 2023

Every year a guide is published in the US which lists the fruits and vegetables which are heavily contaminated with pesticides.

By WALLA!
Published: APRIL 5, 2023 09:56

Updated: APRIL 5, 2023 09:57
Fruit and vegetables in a supermarket. (photo credit: PUBLIC DOMAIN)
Fruit and vegetables in a supermarket.
(photo credit: PUBLIC DOMAIN)

Blueberries, beloved by nutritionists for their anti-inflammatory properties, joined green beans that are rich in dietary fiber on the Dirty Dozen list of non-organic agricultural produce with the most pesticides, according to the Environmental Working Group, a non-profit environmental health organization that publishes a report on this subject every year.

In the 2023 Shopper's Guide to Pesticides in Produce, researchers analyzed test data on 46,569 samples of 46 fruits and vegetables performed by the USDA. Each year, a changing list of produce is checked by USDA workers who wash, peel or scrub fruits and vegetables as consumers would before eating them. These items were reviewed for 251 different pesticides.

A total of 210 pesticides were found on 12 foods, the report said. Cabbage, collard greens and mustard contained the largest number of different pesticides, 103, followed by peppers and hot peppers with 101. 

The report stated that some of the Department of Agriculture's tests show traces of pesticides long banned by the Environmental Protection Agency. Much stricter federal regulation and oversight of these chemicals is needed.

Fruit, vegetables, milk and yoghurt. (credit: PIXNIO) Fruit, vegetables, milk and yoghurt. (credit: PIXNIO)

The dirty dozen include:

  • Apples
  • Blueberries
  • Cherries
  • Grapes
  • Green beans
  • Kale
  • Collard and mustard leaves
  • Nectarines
  • Peaches
  • Pears
  • Red peppers and hot peppers
  • Spinach
  • Strawberries

Yet there's good news. Concerned consumers may consider choosing conventionally grown vegetables and fruits from the EWG's Clean 15 list of crops found to contain the lowest amount of pesticides, the report states. 

Another important and gratifying detail is that almost 65% of the items listed had no detectable levels of pesticides.

Avocado once again topped the list of the least polluted produce of the year followed by sweet corn in second place.

The clean 15 include: 

  • Asparagus
  • Avocado
  • Cabbage
  • Carrots
  • Frozen sweet peas
  • Honeydew
  • Kiwi
  • Mango
  • Mushrooms
  • Onion
  • Papaya
  • Pineapple
  • Sweet corn
  • Sweet potato 
  • Watermelon

The American Academy of Pediatrics has highlighted the dangers of exposure to pesticides during pregnancy in the past.

"Exposure during pregnancy may lead to an increased risk of birth defects, low birth weight and fetal death," they said in a study conducted in 2012.

Exposure in childhood has been linked to attention and learning problems, as well as cancer. 



Tags United States food health Farming
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Archaeologists to find lost underwater civilization with magnetic fields

Illustrative image of underwater civilization.
2

Russian officers use female combat medics as sex slaves - report

Russian reservists recruited during the partial mobilisation of troops line up as they receive gear before departing to the zone of Russia-Ukraine conflict, in the Rostov region, Russia October 31, 2022.
3

Astrophysicist claims to be close to building a time machine

A wormhole (illustrative).
4

Woman claiming to be Madeleine McCann announces intention to sue mother

Madeleine McCann
5

Belarus' Lukashenko calls for immediate ceasefire in Ukraine-Russia War

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko in Saint Petersburg, Russia June 25, 2022
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by