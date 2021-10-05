The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness

Oral sex could cause your stomach to bloat - here’s how

This woman's belly looked like a big balloon, and you won’t believe why it happened.

By Walla!  
OCTOBER 5, 2021 08:50
Navel of a woman (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Navel of a woman
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Abdominal bloating is bothersome and painful. Usually, it’s a result of digestive problems. In this account, surprisingly, it’s oral sex that caused the belly of a woman, age 24, to expand and look like a balloon.

During all the years we’ve been working here we’ve heard many strange stories that stemmed from having sex, but this is a first. 
A woman, age 24, showed up in the emergency room at Stanford (California) Medical Center after experiencing severe abdominal and chest pain for six hours. Her pain was quite sharp and had spread throughout her abdomen, yet she had no other symptoms.
Doctors had already seen this woman twice. 
She had been admitted a year before, and had returned six months later with the same problem. Both times, doctors didn’t find a specific cause for her pain. In X-rays, the results were the same: air was detected in the abdominal cavity (peritoneum). 
This condition can be caused by a number of factors, from perforated ulcers to intestinal (bowel) cancer. Unfortunately, this air bubble may cause an embolism that can be deadly. This is why doctors had to find out what caused her repeated ER visits.
As mentioned, despite tests in the previous two cases, no cause was found for her condition and the air was gradually absorbed by her abdominal tissue, a process that took several days, a research team wrote in the Journal of the Society of Laparoendoscopic Surgeons.
This time, the woman's sexual history was taken, and the cause of the bloating was discovered. Her partner was inflating her like she was a balloon. The patient said that her partner performed oral sex on her, and while doing so he breathed hard into her vagina. The staff remarked that the patient recalled that the pain started four hours after each incident.

The woman was observed in the hospital, and was discharged after no damage was found. Although she wasn’t injured, other cases known to doctors have caused physical damage, and in one case a woman died.

Oral stimulation of the female genitals (cunnilingus) is a common sexual practice worldwide. During such activity, when the partner breathes strongly into the vagina, lots of air enters it, the team reported.

This air can enter the uterus, and after dilating the fallopian tubes it enters the abdomen, thus creating a pneumoperitoneum - extra, diffuse air outside the intestines. 
A patient may be experiencing intense pain with all this extra air, yet doesn’t understand oral sex caused the problem, and in many cases the medical staff doesn’t receive this crucial information from patients, so the cause of the pain is difficult to diagnose.


Tags health science sex
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Two faces of Abbas - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Eradicating the violence in the Arab sector

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

The message in Merkel’s swan-song trip to Israel - analysis

 By HERB KEINON

My Word: Going through the anti-Israel motions

 By LIAT COLLINS
Mark Regev

Will Bennett, Biden forge a strong working relationship? - opinion

 By MARK REGEV
Most Read
1

COVID may cause 'restless anal syndrome' - report

Scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus
2

Could DNA vaccines be the next tool in the world’s battle against COVID-19?

A man receives a dose of the COVISHIELD vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), manufactured by Serum Institute of India, inside a passenger bus in Ahmedabad, India, September 23, 2021
3

VP Harris to student who accused Israel of 'genocide': Your truth must be heard

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris talks with students during a visit to George Mason University to discuss voting rights and registration in Fairfax, Virginia,
4

Certain people have 'superhuman' immunity to corona. How?

YOUTH RECEIVE their COVID-19 vaccine at a Clalit center in Jerusalem in August.
5

Israel steps up counter-terrorism operations in West Bank

Palestinian protesters clash with Israeli forces during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border, east of Gaza City, on August 21, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by