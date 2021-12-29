The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
How to toilet train your toddler 

Begin toilet training gradually. Help your child gradually say “bye-bye” to diapers.

By DANIEL SARANSKY, IN COOPERATION WITH JAMA
Published: DECEMBER 29, 2021 07:44
Potty training (photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Potty training
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)

You don’t have to part with diapers in one day. Instead, do it gradually while involving your child in the process. How can you tell if your child is ready? How can you prepare your toddler to give up diapers?

There are several approaches regarding the process of parting from diapers. While some argue that dropping diapers is a decision and an act of yours and your child's, others argue that it’s possible to gradually prepare for the process in different ways.
Noa Meiri, who’s a certified behavior facilitator and parenting/infant development counselor, likes the second approach, saying that toddlers must be willing participants in the process.
If you’re thinking of an imminent parting from diapers, and your toddler shows  signs of readiness such as awareness or starts demanding that he or she can change their own diaper, you should start with some techniques that will eventually lead to a child weaned from diapers. What should you do?
(Credit: Ingimage)(Credit: Ingimage)

Change a diaper while standing


It’s now a big priority to change a diaper while standing. 
Take off the pants and encourage the child to open the diaper stickers with you. Their participation will help them feel part of the process and further develop the independence that will be needed once they’re done with diapers.


Encourage play


The process of parting from the diaper is complex and very emotional. Since children play a lot and play helps them express feelings or concerns, try to incorporate it when changing a diaper. The game has a role in processing the experience, so it’s recommended to choose a doll that will accompany you through the process. Put a diaper on it and change the doll together.


Emphasize the feeling - dry or wet


When you change your child’s diaper, take it off and feel it with your toddler. Is it dry or wet? Since diapers absorb so well you need to press hard to feel the wetness. 
Do this together with the child to better understand the concept. Your child will learn the difference between dry and wet, which will help when he or she is fully trained. 
Do you feel that your toddler is ready to say “bye-bye” to diapers? Do you have endless patience, know how to be sensitive and have lots of wipes and towels? 
If so, go ahead and remember that this is a process with no defined success time. It can last longer than you expect, so don’t compare your child to other kids in his or her daycare. Tell your children that they’re ready and that you’ll be cheering them on every step of the way.


