The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Parenting
Assuta Health
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration with
Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>

Kids refusing to hug grandparents? This is how you should react

Do you feel uncomfortable every time your kid vehemently refuses to give a hug or a kiss to the grandparents? This is what you’ve got to do.

By DANIEL SARANSKY
Published: FEBRUARY 14, 2022 20:46
A grandfather kisses his grandson, a toddler, on the forehead. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
A grandfather kisses his grandson, a toddler, on the forehead.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Grandpa and grandma spent a whole afternoon with your kids and now they’re leaving. They expect hugs but the kids aren’t interested. This makes you feel really uncomfortable. Is this situation familiar? If so, keep reading. 

Zamira Kimchi, an instructor who coaches parents and children in development and supportive communication and who teaches baby massage and development emphasizes that it isn’t kids who need to be taught a lesson, but those around them. When toddlers are taught that their body is theirs and they can decide who touches them, this is true in any situation including refusing to hug family members. Children don’t instinctively know that other people besides their parents are safe and they can hug them. 

Here’s what you shouldn’t do

If you urge kids to “go hug grandma,” this will contradict what’s taught to kids about deciding about their bodies, and may cause them to act out. Some kids may feel that their refusal triggers something in everyone around them and they’ll enjoy the attention around their refusal.

A grandfather hugs his grandchild, a young kid (Illustrative) (credit: PIXABAY) A grandfather hugs his grandchild, a young kid (Illustrative) (credit: PIXABAY)

What should you do?

"Educate" those around you. Sensitively explain to the grandparents that they should respect and understand the child’s will and support your approach. You may tell them in the presence of the child or ask them to say sentences like "It's okay, when you feel safe come to hug Grandpa," "Grandma is always here for you whenever you feel like hugging," and the like. This way kids learn that they can choose to reach out and hug when it suits them.

If a grandparent is insulted, explain to them that your kids aren’t intentionally being rude and they don’t understand that their behavior is insulting. Emphasize to them that if they allow kids time to decide to hug and kiss, they’ll eventually do so.

This article was written for Walla! in partnership with the JAMA parenting app.



Tags childcare elderly Parenting Assuta Health
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Pantyhose found to be effective facemask hack for better protection - study

Commercial Images iStock.
2

'Jeopardy!' winner not surprised at antisemitic response to her success

Alex Trebek poses on set at Sony Pictures in Culver City, Calif., for the premier of the 28th season of "Jeopardy," Sept. 20, 2011.
3

How did Leonardo Da Vinci draw the vagina?

Uomo Vitruviano Vitruvian Man 1492 Leonardo Da Vinci.
4

Omicron BA.2 variant to become dominant worldwide - WHO regional director

People pose with syringe with needle in front of displayed words "OMICRON SARS-COV-2" in this illustration taken, December 11, 2021
5

Russia says US submarine violated its waters in far east

A military plane lands onboard aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman, in the Adriatic Sea, February 2, 2022. The Truman strike group is operating under NATO command and control along with several other NATO allies for coordinated maritime manoeuvres, anti-submarine warfare training and long-range tr

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by