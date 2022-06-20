The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Parenting
Assuta Health
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration with
Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>

How can you provide a supportive environment for your sensitive children?

Studies show that highly sensitive children are more affected by parent-child relationships. Highly sensitive children tend to be exceptionally successful in supportive environments.

By DANA AMAR/WALLA
Published: JUNE 20, 2022 14:28
A child and his brother are with their parent, one playing a video game on a phone and the other having a temper tantrum (Illustrative) (photo credit: Direct Media/Stocksnap)
A child and his brother are with their parent, one playing a video game on a phone and the other having a temper tantrum (Illustrative)
(photo credit: Direct Media/Stocksnap)

Every kid has his or her own unique temperament. Temperament refers to differences in behavioral style based on innate and learned traits. For example, some kids are introverted, others are extroverted, some run around constantly, some like to sit and read. This sensitivity revolves on an axis.

Like all of our characteristics, there are levels of sensitivity, ranging from low sensitivity to high, and we all fall somewhere along this spectrum.

It’s estimated that about 20% of the population has a highly sensitive temperament. It’s important to note that this is a completely normal type of temperament.

High sensitivity is usually associated with four main characteristics:

  • Greater depth of processing information from the environment
  • Predisposition to over-stimulation, being flooded with emotions
  •  Strong emotional responsiveness
  • High empathy along with a heightened ability to sense subtleties in the environment
Illustrative image of a crying child. (credit: PXHERE) Illustrative image of a crying child. (credit: PXHERE)

People who are very sensitive can be compared to smoke detectors. They can detect subtle changes in the environment, changes that most people miss. In children, high sensitivity is often expressed with intensely strong emotional responses and reactions.

When very sensitive kids are angry, they’re very angry, when they’re happy, they’re very happy.  They’re considerate, they think and care deeply. Their high sensitivity is manifested by how quickly they feel "flooded" by emotions in a crowded or noisy environment, and they tend to be empathetic, clever, intuitive, creative, careful and conscientious. Their brains thoroughly process stimuli from the environment.

For better or for worse, highly sensitive kids are intuitive in responding to the environment around them.

So how can you provide a supportive and nurturing environment for your sensitive children?

1. Be aware of their feelings so you can provide children with emotional support. For this to happen one has to slow down the pace and increase presence and readiness for verbal and non-verbal communication. Aside from what they say, pay attention to what their facial expression conveys, what their body position signals, what their tone of voice indicates. When you’re more aware of your child's feelings you’ll be in a better position to help.

2. Recognize emotion as an opportunity for closeness. Often kids' negative emotions challenge parents trying to "put out fires" and solve the problems by removing any obstacle or negative emotion from the kid's small, vulnerable heart. But we can't turn off their feelings. Instead, tell yourself that when kids are having a hard time, you can be there for them.

3. Listen empathetically. When kids share thoughts and feelings you’ll learn to give the appropriate attention, show that you’re listening, that it’s important to you, and that you want to understand. Do this by mirroring what they say, something like "Okay, this sounds like you're angry because I spent more time with your brother yesterday."

4. Help them verbally express feelings. Kids learn to express their emotions by talking to others. Kids learn about feelings from the outside in. It’s important to help them name what they’re feeling so we can help them understand their inner experience.

5. Set boundaries when needed while helping solve problems. Obviously part of our parenting role is to set boundaries, but this task must come after we have done everything else!

For example, if he pushed his sister, listen to his feelings, validate, name the emotion and limit behavior. Something like: "You're really mad at your sister because she knocked down your Lego castle. You spent a lot of time building it, I understand and I'm sorry it happened. You can’t push your sister when you're angry, but let's think of other things you can do when you’re upset ... "

In conclusion, sometimes when kids are upset about something, all they need is for us to just be there with them and for them. We’ll hear them, understand and feel empathy for what they experienced.

Written by Dana Amar - Certified Behavior Analyst, MA in Special Education, lecturer and expert in Family Development.

This article was written in partnership with the JAMA parenting app.



Tags children childcare Parenting Assuta Health
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Spanish-Israeli team finds mechanism to make blood cancer cells harmless

3D Medical Animation still showing an increase in white blood cells of a person suffering from Leukemia.
2

Long COVID may be behind mysterious child hepatitis - study

Hepatitis A virus (HVA) causes acute inflammation of the liver and is the most common of all forms of viral hepatitis
3

Groundbreaking treatment for HIV/AIDS developed by Israeli research team

Staining for engineered cells that secrete the antibody against HIV.
4

Israel warns Assad, will bomb palaces if Iran operations continue -report

Aviv Kochavi (L) and Bashar Assad (R)
5

'Shoot a Jew in the head' graffitied near Toronto university

Computer Science and Engineering Building (CSE), York University

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by