The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Podcast Gold IRA Companies
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Parenting

How to make parenting at nighttime a little bit easier

First, the kids refuse to shower, then they don't want to get out. They're not hungry, and then they want a sandwich just after getting into bed. If this scenario sounds familiar, read this.

By NAAMA TZOBEL/WALLA!
Published: APRIL 7, 2023 17:36
A father holds his child [Illustrative] (photo credit: INGIMAGE)
A father holds his child [Illustrative]
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)

First, your kids refuse to shower, then refuse to get out. Afterward, they don't know what they want to eat: Parenting never goes as planned.

Kids always want just one more story, and one more, and one more. Just when they finally go to bed and you think you will be able to rest a little, then comes the bathroom stage, the hunger and the need to tell you everything that happened in kindergarten. At this point you ask yourself, why is this so complicated?

You aren't alone in this feeling, and the evening hours are challenging in most homes. While the evening is going on and the child is conducting professional negotiations for a long time, the parents feel that their gas tank is empty. 

Parents don't want to hear "I don't feel like it," have no patience for "just one more story" and certainly there is no energy to fill another glass of water and take the kids to the bathroom for the fifth time. 

The goal is for kids to go to sleep alone, say good night and leave the room, and the kids will go to sleep.

Why don't they want to sleep?

Let us try to examine things from the child's point of view: Sleeping isn't simple. Going to sleep is a farewell to the day and those around it. 

The night darkness feels threatening, and sometimes kids go to sleep with the feeling that the world continues on without them. There is a feeling of missing out, i.e. FOMO. Then, add any fears and emotional difficulties that kids have. 

Snoo Smart Sleeper (credit: HAPPIEST BABY)Snoo Smart Sleeper (credit: HAPPIEST BABY)

In the end, for a child to go to sleep easily, the emphasis should be on a pleasant atmosphere and not on ticking off a checklist. To manage the evening in a gentle way, think of a time capsule: Quality, fun, essential, important and healing time for both parties.

To create such a time capsule, we must understand why kids behave this way and ask: Are they lacking time with mom and dad? Is a kid having a hard time in kindergarten or school? Is this a time of fear? Is the house undergoing a change like pregnancy, childbirth, moving, or some kind of crisis?

When we realize that nothing requires special attention, teach kids to join the evening schedule and help them manage it nicely. This way we can stop wasting time every night on arguments and rushing around and instead have time to tell another story. 

We can tell the kids we had a lot of fun with them tonight. Kids will learn that it is worth it to have a pleasant evening and everyone will enjoy the evening and go to bed with a good feeling.

It is very important to teach kids that there is an evening schedule. There is time for fun, bath time, dinner, time for a bedtime ritual and then time to sleep. It is also important to teach kids to work together according to the schedule and not try to drag out every part of the evening. 

We need to teach kids that our time is limited. There is a lot of time allotted to the kids, and the kids can manage together with us this time. Later this evening this time will end, and all other questions and wants will have to wait until tomorrow. 

Obviously, we as parents will notice that sometimes kids are having a hard time so we will give our full attention even past their bedtime, but this won't happen every day and for no reason.

Such a time capsule may sound unbelievable, but I promise that if you change the language at home to a positive one, and do it in a correct and constructive way that gives kids both boundaries and security, the whole dynamic changes for the better. 

Then you can enjoy both worlds: Putting kids to sleep with a ritual, and also that as they mature they will fall asleep independently in their own place, calmly.

Naama Tzobel teaches parenting skills to parents and families.



Tags health children sleep Parenting
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Archaeologists to find lost underwater civilization with magnetic fields

Illustrative image of underwater civilization.
2

Russian officers use female combat medics as sex slaves - report

Russian reservists recruited during the partial mobilisation of troops line up as they receive gear before departing to the zone of Russia-Ukraine conflict, in the Rostov region, Russia October 31, 2022.
3

Astrophysicist claims to be close to building a time machine

A wormhole (illustrative).
4

Woman claiming to be Madeleine McCann announces intention to sue mother

Madeleine McCann
5

Belarus' Lukashenko calls for immediate ceasefire in Ukraine-Russia War

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko in Saint Petersburg, Russia June 25, 2022
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by