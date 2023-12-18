As the New Year approaches, parents and their tweens and teens are gearing up to embrace resolutions that go beyond personal goals, extending to improved family dynamics and healthier habits. According to the University of Michigan Health C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital National Poll on Children’s Health, parents desire more patience, reduced screen time, enhanced discipline consistency, and overall healthier family routines.

Based on 2,044 responses from parents of children aged 0-18, the poll reveals that nearly three in four parents make resolutions or set personal goals throughout the year, with a quarter choosing the New Year as a symbolic reset. Over half of parents note that their children, aged 11-18, also set personal goals related to academics, success in activities, exercise, nutrition, and financial goals.

The importance of milestones

Sarah Clark, M.P.H., co-director of the Mott Poll, highlights the significance of milestone occasions for families, saying, “Milestone occasions, such as the start of a new calendar or school year, present families with opportunities for self-reflection and motivation to improve an area of physical and emotional health.”

Parental resolutions often revolve around enhancing parenting approaches, with nearly half of mothers and a third of fathers expressing a desire to change something about their parenting. The top goals include fostering more patience and reducing screen time. Additionally, parents aim to provide healthier meals and snacks, exercise with their children, and support their children's connection to the broader community.

According to the poll, parents with three or more children tend to set goals about consistency with discipline and involving their children in spiritual activities more frequently than those with fewer children.

Children’s resolutions, as reported by parents, are diverse, with nearly 70% related to academic performance, over half aiming for success in an activity, and two in five focusing on exercise, nutrition, and earning money. The poll suggests that teens aged 15-18 more often cite goals related to nutrition and exercise, while children aged 11-14 express a higher interest in trying something new.

Clark emphasizes the positive impact of goal-setting on children, stating, “Goal-setting helps kids learn to be accountable for their actions and develop a growth mindset.” Advertisement

Parents actively support their children’s goals by celebrating attempts at improvement, joining their child in working toward the goal, tracking progress, providing financial support, and offering rewards for goal achievement.

Clark concluded by suggesting that families serious about sticking to resolutions should set specific and realistic targets, scheduling time to take necessary steps to reach them.