The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Pregnancy & Birth

24% of pregnant US women unable to afford necessary health care -study

Those with private insurance reported that their largest issues were with health care affordability, while women with public insurance were most concerned with unmet health care needs.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 15, 2021 02:08
Pregnant woman (illustrative) (photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Pregnant woman (illustrative)
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
A new study found that 60% of pregnant or postpartum women in the United States reported health care unaffordability, while 24% reported they could not meet necessary healthcare needs.
The study, published in the peer-reviewed medical journal JAMA Network Open last October, studied a total of 3509 women over the course of five years (2013-2018) with different levels of health insurance. Those with private insurance reported that their largest issues were with health care affordability, while women with public insurance were most concerned with unmet health care needs and delayed service.
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration withSamson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>
Additionally, 54% of the participants reported general financial stress stemming from costs associated with their pregnancies.
“Our findings underscore the importance of stable insurance coverage for pregnant and postpartum women,” the study’s co-author from the University of Michigan Medical Center Dr. Michelle H Moniz told the University of Michigan's Institute for Healthcare Policy and Innovation (IHPI). “These data may help explain why lack of insurance during pregnancy is associated with inadequate and late prenatal care and higher risk of adverse birth outcomes,” Moniz continued.
A pregnant woman sits on a bed holding her belly. (credit: CALLAGHAN O'HARE/REUTERS)A pregnant woman sits on a bed holding her belly. (credit: CALLAGHAN O'HARE/REUTERS)
Moniz declared that financial hardship may affect the health of some pregnancies, saying that “for some, the cost of healthcare is a barrier to utilizing these recommended services.” Researchers concluded the study by determining that policies to improve health care affordability and promote overall economic security among pregnant women must be adopted.
“Improving coverage and affordability of recommended healthcare for peripartum women is a decades-long policy goal,” said Moniz. “We need more targeted interventions to promote overall economic security among peripartum women and their growing families.”


Tags pregnant scientific study insurance Healthcare System Assuta Health
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

There must not be a second Nakba - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

The toxic discourse that endangers lives - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Ahmed Charai

Abraham Accords herald a new normal for Israel, Arab allies - opinion

 By AHMED CHARAI
Kenneth Bandler

We should invest in a shared Arab-Jewish society - opinion

 By KENNETH BANDLER
Gil Messing

Cyber and you: Why it should matter in 2022 - opinion

 By GIL MESSING
Most Read
1

'3 shots Pfizer COVID vax 4x less effective against Omicron than Delta'

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
2

Most reported US Omicron cases have hit the fully vaccinated -CDC

Empty Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine vials for children aged 5-11 are seen in Collegeville, Pennsylvania, US, November 6, 2021.
3

Large asteroid stronger than nuke heading towards Earth late December

Asteroid (illustrative)
4

Israel extends ban on foreigners, 3-day isolation for jabbed travelers

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett speaking in a press conference on the new COVID variant discovered in South Africa on Friday, November 26, 2021
5

Protein component could be added to COVID vaccines to protect against new variants - study

A medical worker carries RT-PCR swab tests at a pre-departure coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing facility, as countries react to the new coronavirus Omicron variant, outside the international terminal at Sydney Airport in Sydney, Australia, November 29, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by