The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Pregnancy & Birth
Assuta Health
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration with
Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>

Scientists discover ventilation danger to preterm babies and offer solution

Preterm babies often cannot breathe on their own because their lungs aren't fully formed, so they need to be ventilated.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 7, 2022 03:47

Updated: JANUARY 7, 2022 03:55
Premature infants being cared for in incubators in the Special Care Baby Unit at Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City. (photo credit: HAZEM ALBAZ/THE MEDIA LINE)
Premature infants being cared for in incubators in the Special Care Baby Unit at Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City.
(photo credit: HAZEM ALBAZ/THE MEDIA LINE)
Researchers have discovered that ventilators for preterm babies can be damaging to them and have proposed the use of an anti-inflammatory drug to prevent it.
While in the womb, the fetus receives oxygen through the umbilical cord, but when babies are born to early, as is the case in one in 10 babies, their lungs are not fully formed and they cannot breathe properly on their own. The earlier the baby is born, the harder it is for them to breathe.
The study, which was published in the peer-reviewed Bioengineering and Translational Medicine journal, was led by Professor Josué Sznitman from the Technion Faculty of Biomedical Engineering and discovered that the force of the air jet in the ventilators used for preterm babies causes the baby's cells to stress, leading to inflammation. 
The scientists tested the use of an anti-inflammatory drug that is commonly used for asthma patients and found that it succeeded in preventing the damage that is usually caused by the ventilator.
In high-income countries, most preterm babies survive, but they suffer from varied life-long disabilities. One of the big problems is that while the babies need ventilators to keep them alive, they also cause harm, which can cause adverse side effects.
Doctors check a premature infant in the Special Care Baby Unit at Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City. (credit: HAZEM ALBAZ/THE MEDIA LINE) Doctors check a premature infant in the Special Care Baby Unit at Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City. (credit: HAZEM ALBAZ/THE MEDIA LINE)
Sznitman and his then-doctoral student, Dr. Eliram Nof, discovered the issue caused by ventilators and published it in the peer-reviewed Journal of the Royal Society Interface. They then published the proof in a study they conducted in the peer-reviewed Bioengineering & Translational Medicine journal.
"Today, we know that artificial ventilation incurs various trauma to the respiratory system despite being an established, life-saving procedure," said Sznitman. "Much of this damage has been attributed to mechanical factors such as high pressure and distention of deep lung tissue. 
"In recent years, new insights into more complex processes have emerged. In the current study, we demonstrated in vitro the start of an inflammatory response at the core of morbidity in invasively ventilated infants. We linked the flow-induced shear stresses to inflammation by measuring cytokines, the messengers of the immune system, and tracking epithelial cell health."
These discoveries can be helpful beyond preterm babies. The issues caused by the ventilators have been observed in adults too and more so during COVID-19 when people needed to be put on ventilators long-term. These patients were found to be more likely to die. These discoveries can help save their lives even if they need a ventilator.


Tags medicine scientific study Baby ventilator Assuta Health
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israelis must take responsibility amid Omicron outbreak - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israelis must start taking responsibility for themselves - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: ‘Fowl play’ and the other pandemic

 By LIAT COLLINS
Mark Regev

Is another Gaza war inevitable? - opinion

 By MARK REGEV
Ruthie Blum

Meet Mansour Abbas’s radical Jewish adviser - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

Scientists discover new part in human anatomy - study

Human skull (illustrative).
2

‘Israel could be completely unprotected against COVID-19 in a month’ - report

A Clalit health worker fills a syringe with the COVID-19 vaccine at Cinema City in Jerusalem.
3

Chaim Walder dead in suspected suicide following rape allegations

Chaim Walder
4

Israel's Iran question: To strike or not to strike? - opinion

An Israeli F-15 fighter jet is seen from behind at Uvda Airbase in southern Israel.
5

Ali Express says it will not serve Palestinians beginning in 2022

Jack Ma, founder of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, laughs during an event at the Tel Aviv University, Israel May 3, 2018

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by